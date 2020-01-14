advertisement

You can help a WWII Navy veteran’s Valentine’s Day wish come true!

Retired Major Bill White is 104 years old and has proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps.

According to affiliate KTXL, he spent 30 years on active duty and won the Purple Heart for surviving the battle of Iwo Jima.

Major White now enjoys spending time with friends, staying active and making reservations, saying, “It has kept me busy, just trying to keep track of everything that happened to me, where and when.”

This year for Valentine’s Day, you can help him enrich his collection.

Major White requests cards from near and far, and he promises to keep them all.

You can send a card here:

Operation Valentine

ATTN: Hold for Maj Bill White, USMC (retired)

Oaks in Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Avenue

Stockton, CA 95207

