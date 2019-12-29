advertisement

Two brothers who were found dead in a remote alley were named stars of My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding.

The 32-year-old men – locally named Billy and Joe Smith – were spotted in a tree in a forest near a farm in rural Kent shortly before noon, according to The Sun.

Big Brother star Paddy Doherty led Facebook honors and wrote, “RIP PLEASE PRAY FOR THESE TWO LOVE SOULS, God rest you in peace.”

Billy’s partner Kristina Delaney from Cheltenham wrote: “The hardest day of my life. Tear up my perfect bill, you were so pure, so beautiful. You made me the happiest girl. Has everything shown me that I love it? I had never seen anything like it, but you just never think it will happen to you. I can’t believe I have to type that together to speak, no matter putting together a sentence. I will make you so proud, my calculation, my life, my angel. “

media_cameraMy Big Fat Gypsy wedding stars Billy and Joe Smith. Image: delivery

A friend said, “Please, everyone keep the family of these twin brothers in prayer.

“Bill and Joe Smith from Kent, UK both committed suicide last night.”

Another wrote: “Both have committed suicide. Depression is common in our population. “

A third added: “Born together and left Earth together.”

Her family had previously expressed concerns for the couple – which was featured in the third series of My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding in 2013.

The episode followed them while gardening in Kent, where they discussed the lifestyle of the travelers before they got married.

At a wedding two weeks ago, the brothers recorded a video as they sang and danced for Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You.

A Facebook user wrote: “Nobody filmed MORNING that less than 2 weeks ago, there they were full of life and now gone.

“TOMORROW is not promised that neither of us will be at peace, boys.”

After the incident, the police closed the alley in a remote area of ​​Sevenoaks, Kent. It was apparently a joint suicide. It was believed that the tragic couple came from the area.

A stunned local said: “It is terrible – and shortly after Christmas. I am desperately sorry for your loved ones.

media_cameraMy fat gypsy wedding star Billy Smith and his partner Kristina Delaney. Image: Facebook

“I heard the police cars go there, and then the barriers were in place.

“It’s very remote and quiet down there. It’s good from the perspective of passing cars or walkers.”

The area around the grim discovery is well attended and littered with houses that cost an average of $ 1.2 million.

A Kent police spokesman said last night: “Investigations into the circumstances of the deaths are ongoing, but are not currently classified as suspicious.

He added: “The relatives of both men are aware and will be kept up to date.”

An investigation into the deaths is expected to take place in the new year.

This story, which first appeared in The Sunand, has been republished here with permission.

