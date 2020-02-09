advertisement

The red carpet was rolled out for the 2020 Academy Awards, and celebrities arrive in style at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

One of the earliest arrivals was Kristin Cavallari. The reality star celebrated the biggest movie night in Old Hollywood with a Valdrin Sahiti dress in Cinderella blue. The floor-length dress hid her heels, which were from René Caovilla. Glittering diamonds from Nadine Jewelery give Cavallari’s ensemble additional shine.

Kristin Cavallari

CREDIT: David Fisher / Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Lily Aldridge arrived in a deep white dress with a red floral accent on the hip. On her feet, the Victoria Secret Fashion Show Alum wore a pair of white Jimmy Choo Minny strappy sandals with an almond tip and a narrow heel.

Lily Aldridge

CREDIT: John Salangsang / Shutterstock

In the meantime, Erin Lim from E! wore a one-shoulder dress by Kim Kassas in a forest green color with slits exposed on both sides. The TV personality chose a pair of black Gianvito Rossi sandals for shoes.

Erin Lim

CREDIT: Shutterstock

For the men, Billy Porter continued his statement style series in a golden look, complete with Jimmy Choo lace-up boots with an embellished plateau and tailored heels over beige fishnet stockings. Aside from the shoes, the Tony winning outfit included a gold top with leaf-like details and a baroque pattern on the skirt.

Billy Porter

CREDIT: David Fisher / Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see celebrities on the red carpet of the 2020 Academy Awards.

