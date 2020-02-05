advertisement

Scott Wiener must be a glutton for punishment.

Just last week, after repeated attempts and many revisions, the San Francisco Democratic Senator failed to get Senate approval for its ambitious law, which is forcing local communities to adopt more apartment buildings.

Four days later, Wiener tackled another equally daunting problem by introducing laws for the state takeover of bankrupt Pacific Gas & Electric Co. and its transformation into the Northern California Energy Utility District.

Wiener unveiled his bill five days after Governor Gavin Newsom again threatened to confiscate the nation’s largest utility if his bankruptcy plan didn’t meet his criteria.

Newsom told a forum of the Public Policy Institute of California that he wanted a “completely redesigned company” that is more consumer and security-oriented.

“There will be a new company or the state of California will take it over,” Newsom warned, adding, “If PG&E can’t do it, we’ll do it for them.”

Two days later, PG&E submitted a revised plan to get out of the bankruptcy that was announced a year ago in response to the potential claims of billions in forest fire victims. He said he had taken the governor’s concerns to heart and was open to further discussions with the governor’s office and other stakeholders. “

“Our plan is for Chapter 11 to emerge as a newly designed utility with an improved security structure, operations, and board and management team focused on delivering the safe, reliable, and clean energy that our customers expect and earn, ”said PG&E CEO Bill Johnson in a statement.

PG&E had previously announced that it would reach an agreement of $ 13.5 billion with forest fire victims. Competing factions of bondholders and major shareholders also supported his restructuring plan. However, Newsom continued to criticize PG & E’s management and called for further changes.

Technically, the governor’s approval may not be required for the Federal Bankruptcy Court to approve the company’s plan. However, PG & E’s access to a $ 21 billion special insurance pool to cover claims for damages depends on a satisfactory outcome of the bankruptcy, which enables Newsom and the state to leverage the Commission on public utilities.

The revised plan presented last Friday only partially responds to Newsom’s demands and still leaves the threat of a state takeover that the Vienna draft law would approve on the table.

It is a political, legal, and financial poker game that depends on whether state seizure is a viable alternative or just a bluff.

“PG&E operates a monopoly as a privilege granted by the State of California, and this privilege can be revoked. I support PG & E’s public property, ”Wiener told Bloomberg, a financial intelligence service.

At least it would be expensive. PG & E’s portfolio jumped after the revised bankruptcy application on Friday. Last year, the value dropped to $ 3.55 per share, but has since risen to over $ 17, which equates to a market capitalization of about $ 9 billion, while Yahoo Finance calculated an enterprise value of over $ 32 billion, which is likely to get closer that’s what lies the state would have to pay.

Would the legislator sanction confiscation? And could a state-owned utility company put together tens of billions of dollars to wipe out shareholders and forest fire victims, service PG & E’s $ 25 billion debt, invest additional billions in fire protection, and still avoid reducing consumer energy rates increase that already belong to the national highest?

Maybe, but the more likely outcome is a business where PG & E Newsom makes more concessions – especially those that are cosmetic, e.g.

CalMatters is a not-for-profit journalistic company dedicated to explaining how California State Capitol works and why. More stories from Dan Walters can be found at calmatters.org/commentary

