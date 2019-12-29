advertisement

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will not want the transfer of Real Madrid to the Spanish giants in the January transfer market, which reopens in 48 hours, according to reports from the Daily Express.

Pogba is a long-term target for Real, but former European champions have opposed Pogba’s signing at the winter transfer market next month, hampering Federer Valverde’s midfield development due to fears of a transfer.

Champions League. How did Barcelona win at Inter?

Ole Gunnar Solskaya’s transfer plans ahead of January window revealed

Italian news reveals Jurgen Klopp’s wish list and reveals player’s name

The young Uruguayan athlete broke into the first team at Real Madrid this season, and his impressive performance at Los Merengue has seen him succeed manager Zinedine Zidane in midfield, ahead of the likes of Luke Modric and Isco.

advertisement

Federico Valverde has started 10 games in the Spanish La Liga for Real Madrid.

Waiting for Real Pogba to make his dream move to Paul Pogba continues with Zidane saying he is a big fan of his homeland.

He recently returned from a long-term injury in England’s Premier League play at Watford, ending a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

The post The real reason Paul Pogba will miss out on the transfer of Real Madrid was first reported on Thewistle.

advertisement