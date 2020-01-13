advertisement

Real have now won 11 Super Copas. (PHOTOS / Courtesy)

Real Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup after beating rival Atletico Madrid 4-1 in a penalty shootout on Sunday at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

Sergio Ramos scored the penalty after Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo and Luka Modric all sent Jan Oblak the wrong way, while Saul Niguez hit the post, and Thomas Party’s kick was saved by Thibaut Courtois.

The match ended 0-0 after 120 minutes despite chances on both sides.

Real and Atletico had reached the final after eliminating Valencia and Barcelona in Super Copa.

The 11th Super Cup won by this Real in total, two less than the Barcelona record of 13.

In Italy, Juventus scored two points ahead of Serie A after a 2-1 victory over Roma on Sunday, while Inter Milan, second, had a chance to draw 1-1 at home against Atalanta.

Juventus, who entered the game one point behind Inter, took a 2-0 lead before the break thanks to a penalty from Merih Demiral and Cristiano Ronaldo. Roma tried to go up, but Diego Perotti’s penalty in the second half was all they could show during the hotly contested game.

The victory brought Juve to 48 points and Roma also finished 5th with 35 points.

The day before, Inter had seen Luis Murial miss a late penalty to take a point at home against Atalanta.

The team of Antonio Conte had taken the lead in the 4th minute thanks to the goal of Lautaro Martinez before Robin Gosens equaled 15 minutes. Atalanta will feel aggrieved after Murial’s penalty in the 88th minute and will know that a chance for three vital points has slipped into his hands.

The draw saw Inter jump to 46 points while Atalanta climbed to 4th with 35 points.

In the capital, Ciro Immobile scored the winning goal in 82 minutes as Lazio defeated Napoli 1-0 the same day to hold onto 3rd place with 42 points now.

For Napoli, they dropped to 11th position with 24 points in 19 games.

In the opening game of the 19th round, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his first goal in his second return to AC Milan as he outscored Cagliari 2-0.

Zlatan, who played his second game after returning from the United States, scored in the 64th minute after Rafael Leao opened the scoring at the start of the second half.

Milan’s victory places them in 10th place with 25 points.

Elsewhere, Udinese defeated Sassuolo 3-0, Fiorentina won 1-0 at home against SPAL, Sampdoria defeated Brescia 5-1, Genoa lost 2-1 to Hellas Verona while Torino won 1-0 on Bologna.

Parma’s home game against Lecce will be played on Monday.

In France, PSG’s six-game winning streak ended after a 3-3 home draw against Monaco on Sunday.

Neymar Jr scored twice on each side of a Ballo Touré goal, but Monaco scored three goals through Gelson Martins, Wassim Ben Yedder and substitute Islam Slimani to ensure the match ended with a draw.

Neymar Jr celebrates after scoring the first goal against Monaco on Sunday.

Le point sees PSG advance to first place at five points while they now have 46 points in 19 games. Monaco, meanwhile, falls to 8th place with 29 points. The two sides will meet at the Luis II stadium on Wednesday.

Marseille, second, saw Kevin Strootman win in the 84th minute when he beat Rennes 1-0 Friday night.

Marseille will have the feeling of being back in the running for the title with 41 points despite one more game than PSG.

On Saturday, Lyon rose to 7th place with 29 points thanks to a 2-1 victory at Bordeaux.

Maxwell Cornet and Moussa Dembele scored for Lyon, who were behind Jimmy Briand in the first period.

For Lille, they lost 1-0 away to Dijon in a match that saw a player kicked out on either side. Before Julio Tavares marked what turned out to be the winner at the end, Hamza Mendyl was shown a straight red and later Boubakary Soumare received his order for two reservations.

Lille now falls in 5th with 30 points while Dijon is 16th with 20 points.

Elsewhere, Brest beat Toulouse 5-2, Montpellier won 2-1 at Amiens, Angers drew 1-1 with Nice, Nîmes beat Reims 2-0, Metz won 1-0 at home against Strasbourg while Saint-Etienne lost 2-0 to Nantes.

All results of the day of Serie A 19

-Cagliair 0-2 AC Milan

-Lazio 1-0 Napoli

-Inter Milan 1-1 Atalanta

-Udinese 3-0 Sassuolo

-Sampdoria 5-1 Brescia

-Torino 1-0 Bologna

-Fiorentina 1-0 SPAL

-AS Roma 1-2 Juventus

-Parma vs Lecce – Monday 13-01-2020

All results of the day of French Ligue 1 20

-Rennes 0-1 Marseille

-Bordeaux 1-2 Lyon

-Toulouse 2-5 Brest

-Amiens 1-2 Montpellier

-Angers 1-1 Nice

-Nimes 2-0 Reims

-Metz 1-0 Strasbourg

-Saint Etienne 0-2 Nantes

-Dijon 1-0 Lille

-PSG 3-3 Monaco

