MADRID – The Copa del Rey’s new single elimination format claimed the most victims on Thursday. Real Madrid and Barcelona were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Madrid lost 4: 3 to Real Sociedad at home before Barcelona received a late 1: 0 against Athletic Bilbao on the most surprising night of a competition with many surprises.

Defending champions Valencia also lost on Tuesday and Villarreal retired on Wednesday. Sevilla and Atlético Madrid were eliminated in previous rounds.

Only the semi-finals will be played over two legs this season, giving smaller clubs a better chance of knocking out larger teams.

The surprising last four also include Granada and the second division Mirandés. It is the first time in a decade that neither Madrid nor Barcelona have made it into the last four in the Copa. At least one of the Spanish power plants had reached the final every year since the 2009/10 season when Sevilla won the title. Barcelona have reached the final for six consecutive years.

“This is the new Copa,” said Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets. “We play a game abroad and in a game you are eliminated.”

Real Sociedad ended Madrid’s unbeaten 21-game run by winning the Santiago Bernabéu, reaching the semi-finals for the first time in six years.

Athletic managed to get past Barcelona thanks to Iñaki Williams’ winner in the second half, three minutes before the end. This has contributed to the club’s struggles since coach Ernesto Valverde was fired and replaced him with Quique Setien.

Barcelona are not yet convincing under the new coach, and players and club directors have been at odds recently.

“I think we have taken a step forward. We played better than our opponent, ”said Setien. “Everything went well except for the result.”

Barcelona dominated in the second half and was close to breaking the dead end with clear chances for Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi. But it was Athletic who found the late winner when Williams shot a header into the far corner after a cross from Ibai Gomez.

Athletic, the second most successful club in the Copa with 23 titles after Barcelona, ​​needed penalties to advance against second division teams in the two preliminary rounds.

Messi performed for the 75th time in the Copa, setting the Barcelona record that Josep Samitier had set since 1932.

Real Sociedad’s victory stopped Madrid’s eight-game winning streak and brought the club its first loss in all competitions since October.

This also ended Madrid’s hope of winning the cup competition for the first time since 2014.

Real Sociedad, a semi-finalist in 2014, will try to win the third Copa del Rey trophy – the first since 1987.

“Our fans deserve such a price,” said Real Sociedad coach Imano Alguacil. “This win means a lot when we compete against a team like Real Madrid in a crowded Bernabéu and our team plays well. You can imagine how we feel right now. “

The guests were in control for most of the game, but Madrid was about to make a comeback after scoring late goals in the second half.

“We gave everything in the end, but it was too late,” said Madrid defender Marcelo. “It is difficult to come home after four goals conceding.” It is disappointing, but we have other competitions ahead of us. “

Madrid were dominant in part thanks to a strong defense as they conceded only 13 goals in 22 Spanish league games.

The young Norwegian playmaker Martin Odegaard, who played on loan from Madrid for Real Sociedad, celebrated nothing after the goal shot by Madrid goalkeeper Alphonse Areola in the 22nd minute.

The young Swedish striker Alexander Isak took the lead with a two-minute gap in the second half – a volley in the 54th and a shot in the top corner in the 56th minute.

The 20-year-old Isak, who has scored in five games in a row, had been sidelined a few minutes after the break after a video review.

Marcelo pulled Madrid closer with a low shot from the penalty area in the 59th minute, but Mikel Merino extended the visitors’ lead again from close range in the 69th minute.

Rodrygo scored the second goal for Madrid in the 81st minute, two minutes after Vinícius Júnior had scored a goal that was not recognized by a video review. The third goal went through a header from Nacho Ramos three minutes before the end.

Real Sociedad defender Andoni Gorosabel was dismissed shortly before the final whistle.

