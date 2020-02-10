advertisement

ITV Real Full Monty is expected to return for 2020 with a new twist.

After debuting in 2017, The Real Full Monty sees famous faces undress as they participate in a Full Monty style dance routine.

The show will return for 2020 with Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan once again leading troops of men and women to strip everything down.

They hope to build on the impact of years past to keep key health messages about regular testicular and prostate cancer check-ups on the nation’s agenda.

And for this year there will apparently be an additional challenge.

According to The Sun, this year’s celebrities will perform their routines on the ice.

An insider said, “The producers were clearly inspired by Dance on ice and added an additional challenge for celebrities.

“We seem to be somewhat immune to the sight of stars exposing their songs to an audience – and to the elements.”

They added, “Now when they start their performance, they will have an additional reason not to want to fall flat on their face, or any part of their body, for that matter.”

The stars of the 2020 casting are to be confirmed.

Last year’s male celebrity list consisted of Love island winner Jack Fincham, Kelvin Fletcher of Emmerdale, King of the Jungle Joe Pasquale, Come strictly danceGorka Marquez, snooker legend Willie Thorne, Rav Wilding of Crimewatch, Dancing on Ice star Matt Evers and footballer Jason Cundy.

The female players were legendary tennis icon Martina Navratilova, EastEnders star Laurie Brett, Megan Barton-Hanson of Love Island, So Solid Crew of Lisa Maffia, Danielle Armstrong of TOWIE and Crissy Rock of Benidorm.

