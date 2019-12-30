advertisement

According to a new Daft report, house prices in Ireland have dropped this year for the first time since 2012.

The latest survey on the property website found that prices fell 1.2 percent in 2019. The average cost of a house (including apartments) was 250,766 euros in the last three months of the year. This corresponds to a decrease of 2.4 percent compared to the third quarter.

In the capital, residential property prices fell 1.2 percent year-over-year to EUR 366,153, led by a 4.1 percent decline in South Dublin County to EUR 566,776 last year.

Outside of Dublin, prices rose in most cities by 0.8 percent to 278,021 euros in Cork, 2.9 percent to 199,911 euros in Limerick and 3.3 percent to 180,650 euros in Waterford. Average prices in Galway remained unchanged at € 290,449.

Outside the cities, prices also declined, with an annual decline of 0.8 percent in Münster and a decline of 2.6 percent in Connacht and Ulster.

For the second quarter in a row, prices fell the most in Münster – from October to December by 4.7 percent – and led to a sharp increase in average list prices in the first half of 2019.

Compared to its highest peak in 2007, prices remain 32 percent lower nationally.

“There seems to be a fairly good balance between the pipeline of newly built homes and the number of households that can buy them, taking into account restrictions such as mortgage law. While falling prices represent the ability of contractors to build new homes for less money, this fall is good for the country’s competitiveness, ”said Ronan Lyons, assistant professor of economics at Trinity College Dublin, who wrote the report.

The number of properties available on the market nationwide in December was almost 22,500, just under 5 percent below the previous year’s value. This is the fourth month that inventories have decreased and declines have occurred in almost all parts of the country.

In total, almost 69,000 properties were offered for sale in 2019, after 52,000 in 2016 and only 33,000 in 2012.

In December, 4,300 properties were for sale in Dublin, a decrease of 10 percent compared to the same month last year and the lowest value in 18 months.

The latest report shows that around 10,000 residential properties, which were newly built houses, were sold this year, at the 2018 level and less than 3,000 in 2012.

Around 8,500 transactions for new buildings were carried out in the capital in 2019, after 10,400 in the previous year.

“The sales market looks broadly balanced. At least, it looks balanced considering the mortgage rules that have been put in place to avoid repeating the 1995-2012 bubble crash episode. In this sense, slightly falling sales prices are an expression of better affordability and better profitability when home builders become more efficient, ”said Lyons

It is the rental market that is home to almost a third of all the state’s households, which is now at the center of Ireland’s real estate problems as we enter a new decade, he said.

