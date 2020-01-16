advertisement

The number of listings on realestate.com.au is still falling, but buyers looking for real estate are on the rise.

The premium areas of Sydney and Melbourne continue to enjoy great popularity among house hunters and have the highest ratings in these regions.

Only two cheaper suburbs reached the top 10 list, with Watsonia in Melbourne and Baulkham Hills in Sydney both in demand.

The data shows that the recovery is now moving into more affordable areas.

Housing prices in Sydney have risen by an average of 6 percent in the past three months. Per CoreLogic data, an increase of a further 10 percent compared to 2020 is forecast.

In addition, search traffic from China has increased for the second month in a row. Traffic from Hong Kong and the UK has also increased as overseas buyers keep an eye on the market.

The rental market in Sydney remains difficult, particularly in areas with high levels of development.

Tenants currently have the upper hand, as 3.6 percent of all rental apartments in Sydney have no longer had a tenant, as data from SQM Research showed.

