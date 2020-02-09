advertisement

Barcelona’s clash with Real Betis will surely be a blast from the past for Quique Setién, who coached the club based in Seville before taking over the reigns at the Camp Nou. The Barca squad are also ready to face a familiar face, considering retaliatory Carles Aleñá could take the field against his permanent club. While Betis may not be in the league position they have targeted this season, this is a side that is no stranger to causing an upset as the Blaugranes found themselves in a shameful 4-3 home defeat last season. Let’s take a look at the risk that Betis may pose to visitors as we determine whether rising star Aleñá can have an impact on the final result.

Considering Betis grabbed 10th place in La Liga last season, as well as sixth place a year ago, they will certainly be looking to improve on their current 13th place standing. Their last five results have ended in a win, two draws and two losses, which is disappointing for one side of this caliber. On the offensive front, Betis scored six goals, failing to turn into a case. Transferring the focus to their defense, Betis have conceded five goals in their last five outings.

Photo by Quality Sport Imaging / Getty Images

These figures show that while Betis has no problem finding the back of the net on a regular basis, it only requires one goal or two for opponents to rain on their parade. This was clear during their 1-1 draw with Eibar, where Betis’ opening was canceled just moments later. While Betis dominated their game against Alaves with 67% possession and ten strokes compared to Alaves’ six, the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate due to Betis failing to catch a second goal after equalizing. Betis’ 3-0 attempt at Real Sociedad seems to be an anomaly at this point.

There will likely be plenty of scrutiny on striker Loren Moron on Sunday, as Barcelona have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old as they seek cover for injured Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele. Moron has 10 goals in all competitions for Betis this season, but seven of them came in his first eight games, and he has not found the back of the net in La Liga since November.

Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP via Getty Images

Even looking beyond their last form, Betis’ performance this season has been less than satisfactory. While 30 goals is a good goal at this point in the season, Betis have conceded 34, resulting in them having one of the weakest defensive records in the league. While Barca have been messy in the face, as was evident by their failure to score against Valencia, and during their Copa del Rey clash with Athletic Bilbao, they should have no problem finding the back of the net if can find their wife.

Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP via Getty Images

Betis have managed to secure some impressive results, such as their 2-1 win over Valencia and their goalless draw with Real Madrid, but these too are a rarity. A 5-1 thrashing by Villarreal and a 5-2 loss to Blaugrana during their previous fixtures this season seem to largely eclipse Betis’ highlights. Despite their poor form, could Carles Ale shake things up a bit during tonight’s clash?

Aleñá has made four league appearances for Betis since coming on loan in January, as well as two appearances at the Copa del Rey. While he has never been associated with a large number of goals and assists, his contributions have so far been limited. He made two assists in the Copa del Rey, but they came against the non-Barca side, as neither Rayo Vallecano nor Portugalete are on Spain’s highest flight. Aleñá has been involved in some games suitable for the friendship of Real Sociedad and Eibar, but it is hard to imagine that he can only solve Real Betis problems, especially after reaching mid-season.

Photo by Quality Sport Imaging / Getty Images

While it is difficult to automatically expect a Blaugrana win due to their erratic behavior, this is certainly a match Barca must capitalize on if they have any hope of regaining first place in La Liga. Anything less than three points should be considered a disappointment.

