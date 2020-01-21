advertisement

Real Betis athletic director Alexis Trujillo has ruled out the possibility of Emerson joining Barcelona before 2021.

The full-time defender is owned by both clubs and there has been speculation Barca may look to bring him to Camp Nou early after some impressive performances.

However, Trujillo has dismissed those rumors and fully expects to keep the 21-year-old until next year.

“We’re really happy with Emerson’s adaptation to the team game and what he offers,” he said.

“We think he’s a player that is improving and we don’t know where his boundary is. But what is true is that Emerson will be with us by June 30, 2021.

“There is no way Barcelona can sign it before. There is no clause that says that.”

Source | Radio Betis

Emerson is enjoying a solid season for the Ruby side and has three goals and five assists in his 17 La Liga appearances this season.

