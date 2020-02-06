advertisement

Real Betis player Loren Moron has admitted he is happy to hear Barcelona are interested in bringing him to Camp Nou.

The striker was linked with a move to Barca in the January transfer window, and those rumors have surfaced again after news of Ousmane Dembele’s season may be over.

Barca may be allowed to bring in a new player if Dembele is ruled out for five months or more, and Moron sounds like he may not get very convincing to do so.

“Yes, I am aware [of Barcelona’s interest]. I will not hide that it is a great joy that one of the best teams cares about you, or at least you are connected to them.

“But I’m very focused on what I have here, what I want to keep doing here, and everything will be resolved in the future.

“I know they can sign because of Dembele’s injury, but it depends on my agent; I don’t want to get too involved. I’m thinking of the game on Sunday, which will be very lively. a final. Barcelona are the best team in the world and they have the best player. “

Source | Cuatro

Moron has 10 goals for Real Betis this season in all competitions but convincing Betis to sell can be difficult. He is also said to have a € 60m release clause that could be problematic.

