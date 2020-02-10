advertisement

Lionel Messi had a hat trick when Barcelona ended a turbulent week with a 3-2 win over Real Betis at Benito Villamarin on Sunday.

The Catalan giant was thrown out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao mid-week, while Messi was involved in a public dispute with technical director Eric Abidal after questioning some players’ work ethic under previous boss Ernesto Valverde.

Quique Setien’s team had made a terrible start against his former employer. Sergio Canales’s penalty gave the hosts an early lead, but a wonderful Frenkie de Jong goal soon took the lead.

advertisement

READ:

Messi has the right to be angry with Abidal – Rivaldo

Nabil Fekir, who was later released in quick succession for two bookable offenses, restored the host’s lead with a fine finish before Sergio Busquets struck a second after a half-time break.

Clement Lenglet then headed the free kick from Messi 18 minutes before the end and ensured that Barca was three points behind leaders Real Madrid after the 4-1 win in Osasuna after Fekir’s dismissal.

Betis took the lead in the sixth minute when Canales shot home from the penalty spot after Lenglet had blocked Fekir’s goal in the box.

However, the lead lasted only three minutes when De Jong Messi’s superb ball raced across the finish line and shot past Joel Robles from six meters.

Fekir ended a quick counterattack with a nice goal from 18 meters to Marc-Andre ter Stegen to restore Betis’ lead just before half an hour.

Messi was again the provider of Barcas equalization in the first half, his free kick was converted by Busquets from eight meters.

READ:

Barca is making progress despite Copa del Rey shocks – Setien

Messi was contested twice by Robles after the break, but he played a central role for Barca’s winner, who flew home with a free kick from a towering Lenglet.

Fekir saw red 14 minutes before the end when he blocked a shot for a foul on Lenglet and Dissens. Three minutes later, after catching Joaquin, Barca’s French defender was also ordered to march.

Barca stars are chatting on the square

The dark clouds moved over Camp Nou this week after a word war between players and officials, but the reigning champion could get out of the spotlight a few days after a hard-fought victory.

It looked threatening when Canales put the host in the lead early on, but another instrumental feat from his Argentine talisman secured him three points back north.

Messi the difference maker … again

He might not have been on the points list, but as so often, Messi was at the center of all positive aspects of Barca. His costly cropped passport was clinically sent by De Jong while he was delivering dangerous free-kick deliveries to Busquets and Lenglet.

Vidal’s sloppiness almost costs Barca

The 32-year-old was in a bad mood. He had his pocket stuck in the run-up to Fekir’s strike and offered little means to tackle the threat. It was no surprise when he was pulled off in the 57th minute.

What’s next?

Barca hosted Getafe in third place on Saturday, while Betis traveled to Leganes a day later.

advertisement