advertisement

Real eliminated Valencia to reach the final. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

King Abdallah Sports City, Jeddah

Sunday, 12-01-2020 @ 21h

Ref: Jose Sanchez

The Spanish Super Cup has been transferred to Saudi Arabia and has already offered us two tantalizing matches while Real beat Valencia 3-1 while Atletico came 2-1 to stun Barça 3-2.

advertisement

On Sunday, Zinedin Zidane and Diego Simone will take charge of their respective teams in the hope of winning this mini-tournament with a new look.

With the two teams in good shape, the stage is ready for an epic clash between the city’s rivals. These two clubs have not kept fans bored in the past and it seems to be another historic encounter. Before the very important finale, we, at the hard tackle, will take a closer look at the two sides.

Zidane does not have much choice with injuries to Karim Benzema who joined Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard on the sidelines and did not travel to Saudi Arabia with the team. Therefore, the French tactician can opt for the same team that played against Valence in the semi-final. Los Blanvos can again opt for a closer formation 4-3-2-1 with the Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois as a pillar between the sticks. The former Chelsea goalkeeper has finally found form in the colors of Real Madrid. The last four should stay the same because Zidane likes consistency in defense. Sergio Ramos will lead the defense of Real Madrid and will be joined by Raphael Varane at the heart of the end line while Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy will occupy the back positions. It will be a midfielder packed with five players, including three at the base of the field and two players who will receive the license to move freely and lock on free space near the last third. Casemiro will cover the back line and separate the game. The Brazilian will be associated with the energy and tenacity of Federico Valverde and the creativity of Toni Kroos. The two free roles will be played by Luka Modric and Isco who will play as reverse wingers and seek to drag the defenders to create space for Luka Jovic, who is likely to start as a lone forward striker.

Simeone also has a few missing players in this crucial final match, as Thomas Lemar and Diego Costa are excluded. Spanish midfielder Koke is also in doubt after suffering an injury against Barcelona in the semifinals. They should line up in conventional 4-4-2 formation with Jan Oblak to keep the goal and organize the defense. Stefan Savic, who returned after an injury to play the game against Barcelona, ​​should team up Felipe while Kieran Trippier and Renan Lodi will add speed and creativity to wider areas of the defense. In the midfield, the hero of the semi-final, Angel Correa will start with Saul Niguez on the flanks. With Koke injured, Simeone will be forced to continue with Hector Herrera because the Mexican experience can be invaluable in these great matches. Thomas Partey will be a partner of Herrera and will also seek to inject this energy into a midfielder who seems a bit bland in terms of creativity. Upstream, Simeone opted for the young sensation Joao Felix and his partner will be Alvaro Morata. The former Real Madrid striker will have the chance to prove himself in front of his old club with silverware at stake in a derby.

It is the first time that the Supercopa de Espana final will be played without the defending La Liga champions and the defending Copa del Rey champions taking part. Real Madrid have a huge advantage over their rivals head to head, having won 110 times against them, Atletico Madrid having only managed to win 56 games. The Rojiblancos will try to take revenge for their atrocious losses against Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League in 2014 and also in 2016. Alvaro Morata has scored twice in three games against his former Real Madrid team and will be a key weapon for Simeone in this big device especially with several high level players unavailable

comments

advertisement