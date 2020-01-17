advertisement

Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Robert Pattinson, Courtney Love and friends turned out to be Kim Jones.

His Dior Men’s Show, which took place tonight in a monolithic white rectangular box on Place de Concorde in Paris, was announced as a tribute to Jones’ girlfriend, the late Judy Blame, with whom he worked on accessories while at Louis Vuitton ,

CREDIT: Shutterstock

The jeweler and taste maker was one of the main players in the London club child scene of the 80s. He used celebrities like Neneh Cherry (who was also in the front row), Boy George and Björk and worked with brands like Comme des Garcons, Marc Jacobs and Moschino.

The Dior logo has a safety pin, which corresponds to Blame’s DIY-inspired style.

Model on the catwalk at Dior Fall 20 during Paris Fashion Week.

The blame was also famous for a glove, and all looks in the collection were fitted with opera gloves, which gave elegance to the partly royal, partly glamorous processes.

It’s a look FN can definitely see when show walker Robert Pattison runs away with confidence.

This was a perfect film for both the punk needles and the jewelry designed by Dior employee Yoon Ahn, whose ambush label New Guards Group has just acquired a majority stake. Her jewelry contained a reinterpretation of pieces made by Blame herself.

Jones showed elegant boots with his shoes, which were decorated with ankle straps. At the moment, increased heels that have been circulating on the men’s fall route 20 could be a step too far for the Dior man. But give him time.

