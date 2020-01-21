advertisement

The number of people who want to buy a house has reached a record high. Hundreds of potential buyers are streaming through the doors of the first open houses in Brisbane in 2020.

Data from the country’s largest bank shows the first signs of a positive “wealth effect” on the property market and indicates that the housing downturn is likely to bottom in the middle of the year.

Commonwealth Bank chief economist Michael Blythe said the surge in home purchase intentions suggested that housing price increases in the second half of 2019 will continue in the first half of this year.

“Past cycles show that leading indicators such as building approval change about three months after the beginning of the lifting of home purchase intentions,” said Blythe.

“A bottom in the construction cycle would eliminate a significant surge in growth for the economy and also help retailers.”

Home values ​​in Brisbane have risen slowly since May after APRA’s reelection of the coalition government, interest rate cuts and loosening of lending criteria.

According to CoreLogic, they rose 0.7 percent in December after rising 0.8 percent in November.

Housing in the capital of Queensland is also turning around a corner and grew 3 percent in the September quarter – the country’s highest growth, according to the Bureau of Statistics.

Place Bulimba sales agent Joanna Giannotis said she saw a significant change in buying mentality.

The current sales campaign for a five bedroom house on 10 Weal Ave, Tarragindi, attracted more than 80 visitors in the first week.

“You are definitely more in” buying mode, “” said Ms. Giannotis.

“I think it’s trust. Confident that the market is going in the right direction and that they have to come to the market now.”

In another four-bedroom house at 50 Park St, Kelvin Grove, 90 visits were shown in the first two days and 10 offers were shown in the first open apartment.

At the weekend, a two-bedroom apartment in the Elystan Court building in New Farm was auctioned for $ 925,000 after 25 bids from six bidders and a 80-person campaign.

Marketing agent Tom Lyne of Ray White New Farm said two of his recent auctions also attracted six registered bidders, well above Brisbane’s average.

Mr. Lyne said he also noticed that buyers were more willing to participate in auctions.

“Buyers put their hands up much earlier (at auctions) and we see a huge number of inspections,” said Lyne.

“Given that interest rates stay at the level they are … and what’s going on in Brisbane as a whole, people are more confident and don’t want to miss it.”

