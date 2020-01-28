advertisement

In the NWA member’s long, semi-illustrious acting career, the solo rap artist became a family-friendly actor named Ice Cube, an understated culmination of the 1997 adventure horror thriller Anaconda. It was undoubtedly one of the most ridiculous films made ever filmed, telling the story of a documentary team that roams the Amazon and then falls victim to a giant, vengeful, semi-intelligent snake.

It also marks a special milestone in Jennifer Lopez’s film career, which was only surpassed by roles in Maid in Manhattan and probably Hustlers.

With such a cast and the kind of terrible VFX and exaggerated acting that only pre-millennium horror films could have, Anaconda has always been known for cult classics, even if it took the world a while to really appreciate it. In a way, it could even be said to be one of the last really bad films ever made before horror films took themselves too seriously in the early 2000s.

Then does the world need an anaconda restart? Probably not. Do we get one anyway? According to new reports, yep.

Variety brought news for the first time that Sony was planning to restart the profitable franchise, which has been inactive since the release of Lake Placid vs Anaconda in 2015 and parodies both horror franchises. The series also features the critically planned but commercially successful hunt for the blood orchid that came out in 2004, Anaconda 3, which was televised and starring David Hasselhoff (really) and Anaconda: Trail of Blood (who we) I’m not sure if anyone has ever watched.

We know you want to see The Hoff in action against a giant CGI snake, so be amazed at the following.

According to the entertainment news website, Sony will “hire divergent writer Evan Daugherty to write the project.” “However, the studio did not launch the project with a producer, director or actor.”

Given the current trend for new starts, the project should have a huge budget, a talented cast that is basically there for the paycheck and for the end product anyway only gets a 60% rating for rotten tomatoes for the nostalgia value.

