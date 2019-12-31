advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – Entrepreneurs in the largest city in our area are preparing for a busy night at New Year’s Eve.

In The Colonnade on Jefferson Avenue in downtown Scranton, the sound of the vacuum competed with the sound of drums. Both meant that the place was only a few hours away from the annual New Year’s Eve.

Owner Josh Mast says his staff will entertain and feed nearly 200 people between his two restaurants.

“From a business point of view, it’s the last day to make money in the year and it’s the last day to make money in the decade,” Mast said.

The hours before the ball falls means preparing food in the kitchen and ironing the last-minute reservations.

A few blocks away at Backyard Ale House on Linden Street, the staff prepares for a more informal night.

“This year it will be casual,” says Patrick Nasser. “In the past we have done more a formal setting, but this is the open bar, $ 10 cover, we have a live band, The Boastfuls, we do a champagne toast at midnight, light snacks during the night, party favors, a must be a good time. “

The city of Scranton no longer organizes an organized community event for the holidays, so it is up to bars and restaurants to make a draw for the city center.

“It’s nice, it’s the end of the holiday season, so tomorrow I can crash a little and then get back to work on Thursday,” Mast said.

