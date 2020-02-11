advertisement

Sir, – We know that the Levenmouth region has been in trouble for years, but the latest tables from the national underprivilege leagues now show us almost at their lowest.

How is it that Levenmouth is now classified alongside and struggling with relegation with the worst ex-industrial localities of Glasgow, Greenock and Paisley, known to be among the most disadvantaged in Europe?

In terms of local derbies, we barely compete with our immediate Fife neighbors.

It is true that there was no luck along the way, as Energy Park, which was perhaps our best hope, never took off.

It is true that economic growth in Scotland during the 1990s and 2000s has almost entirely overtaken Levenmouth and this has made us particularly vulnerable to the harsh austerity of the past decade.

Unfortunately, management may have been lacking.

No MP or MSP is based in Levenmouth and, from what I can deduce, very few city councilors live in this region.

Of course, even if you hit rock bottom, there is still hope. Maybe when the trains arrive and other projects come to an end, our fortunes could turn around, but don’t hold our breath.

Our population is slowly declining due to the lack of opportunities. Corrective action has been inadequate for decades and it will take a continuous and focused effort on the part of government, local authorities and businesses to achieve the magnitude of the impact necessary to reverse this trend.

James Robertson.

Casan,

Leven.

Football, voters and theories

Sir, – I saw an interesting fact the other day: 60% of the cities with English Premier League football teams voted to stay, while 72% of the cities with teams from the three lower English leagues voted for Brexit.

Not wanting to read too much about it, but it suggests to me that the winners voted to stay: in life as in football, perhaps.

And, to extrapolate further, the fact that all parts of Scotland voted to stay is perhaps an indication that Scottish football may be heading for a resurgence.

I know this is a fairly tenuous theorem, but, as far as the Scotland international team goes, all the straws should be tight.

The Mackays.

5 Carmichael gardens,

Dundee.

The kindness of strangers

Sir, – I would like to thank two strangers who came to my rescue when my bike suffered a mechanical breakdown on Friday February 7 near Blairingone.

In the freezing cold, I tried to hitchhike but no one stopped. After 20 minutes, a charming lady stopped to pick me up and went out of her way to drop me off at Cowdenbeath station. Pierrette, thank you!

As I stood on High Street trying to find coffee before getting on the train, a store owner noticed me shivering and went out, asking me if I wanted to rest in his store.

Apart from the practical help offered by the two women, their kindness was very “warm”.

So I would like to use the Courier pages to thank the two women.

Thank you!

John Taylor.

1 Hillpark Gardens,

Edinburgh.

We cannot afford climate inaction

Sir, – In response to the letter of Friday February 7 (“No power for the carbon fantasy”) declaring that the transition to a carbon neutral society is a fantasy – well, the reality is rather disturbing.

The planet is finished and cannot bear the ever-increasing consumption of a constantly growing population.

We need to reduce our wasteful habits, and many of these changes are truly beneficial to us.

Our present society has already burdened future generations with huge financial debts, more than £ 1 trillion (the national debt of the United Kingdom), and we are now putting our children more on environmental debt.

Financial debts can be repaid, but once a plant, insect or animal has disappeared, this debt cannot be canceled.

Due to human activities, these extinctions occur between 1,000 and 10,000 times the natural rate.

Denial or procrastination will accelerate these debt levels.

Consequently, the economic, environmental and moral argument is to act now – this is really the case with the classic proverb “a point in time saves nine”.

Decarbonizing our society may be a difficult goal, but the facts and trends are accumulating and the lights are currently flashing red.

Whatever our political perspectives – green, red, blue or yellow – we must all accept science and economics with the best possible grace and tackle this problem.

Iain MacDonald.

56 Grove Road,

Broughty ferry.

Nursing Home Opportunity Lost

Sir, – In his letter of February 7 (“Nursing Homes for East Neuk”), James Bowman criticized the Fife Council for not having so far found a suitable site between Crail and Elie to replace Ladywalk House of Anstruther in trouble and for seemingly lacking the impetus to continue.

A more appropriate criticism of the board would be their failure to enact their own earlier reconstruction proposal in part of the neighboring Bankie Park.

Then, faced with an intelligent and well-organized but deceptive campaign to keep Bankie Park Green, the board prohibited its employees from speaking in favor of their plan and manifestly failed to plead their own case.

This is despite the proposed site that already belonged to the council and the existing recreational facilities at Bankie Park that have been preserved.

No other site in East Neuk can be acquired without considerable cost and we all know that boards are currently so cash strapped that they cannot fulfill their existing statutory requirements, so the chances of an alternative care home should be close to zero.

If only a determined effort had been made at the time to sell the benefits of reconstruction on the current site.

The replacement of Ladywalk House could have been well advanced now.

W W Motion.

St Andrews Road,

Anstruther.

Watch out for the Conservative love bomb

Sir, – There are many things that SNP politicians can be, should be and, as far as I am concerned, will certainly be criticized.

But as they stumble on a new independence referendum, the Johnson regime plans to go on the offensive.

After depriving Scotland of funds, they now blame Nicola Sturgeon & Co for the austerity of the Conservatives and plan to go to the “rescue” with stolen money.

Boris Johnson & Co is planning “generous” Scottish announcements.

Much of this “generosity” will be false; big words that turn out to mean little or nothing.

The aim of this “love bomb” offensive is to divert attention from their attack on Scottish democracy.

Whenever Mr. Johnson or one of his friends shows their faces in Scotland, they should be greeted with open hostility.

The Conservatives have been in power for 10 years.

They should not allow themselves to present themselves as something “new”.

They are the same old privileged liar, thief, hypocrite and privileged gang that they have always been.

Dave Coull.

Findowrie,

Angus.

