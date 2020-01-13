advertisement

Sir, – People are deeply upset by what is happening in Australia: kangaroos trapped in barbed wire fences while trying to flee fires, cows and sheep cooked alive in the flames, and about 800,000 million or more animals are now killed in the conflagrations.

Now we add shooters who have been ordered to shoot thousands of camels desperately looking for water.

But there is something that can be done – a long-term solution for this horror and the others that will inevitably follow, as the prolonged heat and drought have prolonged the seasonal periods of forest fires worldwide and we face massive extinctions, rising sea levels, and record temperature changes.

advertisement

It is imperative that we take personal responsibility for protecting our planet, and by far the easiest way to do this is to stop eating animals and become vegan now.

The UN has said that meat consumption must decrease by 90% so that we can avoid the most catastrophic effects of climate change.

This requires no government initiative and no promise from giant companies – it just means choosing to leave the animals out of our carts.

It is a simple but revolutionary action that says, “We will not let this planet and countless sentient animals die under our watch.”

We urge all caring people to join the vegan movement.

The earth and all its human and non-human inhabitants depend on it.

Mimi Bekhechi.

Director of international programs,

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.)

A worrying record for adolescents

Sir, – It is disturbing to note that at the age of 15, more than a third of girls in Scotland reported having “very significant” emotional problems.

Facts like this uncomfortably highlight the mental health and well-being of our children and youth.

It is even more striking to note the gender disparity, as the figures show that these problems are up to three times higher for girls than for boys.

A recent Scottish government report also noted that many young girls in Scotland report being “dissatisfied with their physical appearance”, often trying to meet unrealistic standards seen on social media, which leads to anxiety and depression.

The need for more research to better understand the impact of social media on our young people is clear, as is the need to ensure that they are educated on how to use it healthily and how social media promotes unrealistic expectations.

While people are now more willing to talk about their mental health, as they would be about their physical health, more needs to be done to build the resilience of our children and youth and to make sure they get support when they need it.

When necessary, unfortunately, too many of our children and youth wait too long for support.

By raising children and young people with good mental well-being, we can ensure that they are able to reach their full potential.

The Scottish Children’s Services Coalition.

4 Queen Street,

Edinburgh.

Poor poor and rich richer

Sir, – Malcolm Parkin (More Money, Just Debt Mail, January 9) in response to my recent letter, suggests that the past 10 years of austerity have been necessary and, implicitly, that our Conservative government has done well managed things.

Well, I’m not an economist, but I do know that many economists maintain, and have always warned, that the current dire state of UK finances has not been improved by austerity, but caused by it .

But what I would like Mr. Parkin to explain is why, during this period of “necessary” austerity with the country on its upper part, the poor have become much poorer, even those who work, but the wealthy, and especially the very wealthy, have become considerably wealthier.

Austerity for the poor, a lot of money for the rich.

A daily tale from the Conservative government.

The Mackays.

5 Carmichael gardens,

Dundee.

Uneven partnership

Sir, – Many of the regular writers of this forum are members of Scotland in the Union (SiU), a conservative organization supported financially by the wealthy and the titled.

With their conservative fellow travelers, the only question they don’t ask is why the Scots continue to vote for governance of the SNP?

An electorate that defies the unionist mantra of the SNP / BAD and repeatedly votes for a party described as a failure by a London establishment.

The Conservative Party’s solution to preventing the Scots from supporting their program will be to direct power and revenues to the Scottish office, bypassing the Scottish electorate.

In 2020, we see once again that our future is decided by an institution without Scottish mandate, concluding commercial agreements with Scottish resources which are not part of its gift.

History has shown that this unequal partnership brings no benefit to the citizens of our rich country.

I do not anticipate a more honest approach from SiU in the months to come, but in recognition of Scotland’s true relationship with our neighbor to the south, as Westminster demonstrates on a daily basis, perhaps a title change could to be considered.

Colonials in the Empire, perhaps?

Ken Clark.

c / o 15 Thorter Way,

Dundee.

Prepare for hot air in Glasgow

Sir, – The 26th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) will take place in Glasgow in November. It will be the 26th year of hot air, broken promises, increased global emissions and lavish hospitality.

What were the results of these annual gatherings?

Normally there are 30,000 participants, so let’s take a look at the projected numbers from Glasgow. Glasgow in November will be cold, humid and stormy. Deduct 5,000. Those who fly normally must make a Greta to reduce their carbon footprint – another 5,000. Vegans are in the news right now, so all meat eaters are disqualified. 5000 others.

Those planning to enter a limousine, helicopter or petrol / diesel car will be refused entry. 5000 others.

Participants will have to pay the congestion charge and Glasgow city tax. 5000 others.

Finally, all delegates must pay for the Climate Fund $ 100 billion a year for the poorest countries. 4,500 less. There are 500 left, which saves 98% of greenhouse gases.

Clark Cross.

138 Springfield Road,

Linlithgow.

Bonus benefit for the government

Sir, – It is gratifying to see the benefits of Greggs shared with the staff.

However, I was struck by a comment that suggested that many of these workers receiving benefits will see a large portion of this premium recouped by the government in the form of reduced benefits.

If this is true, the importance of this cannot be underestimated.

First, the negative effect destroys the incentive to work.

Second, it is the redistribution of wealth to the central government away from local economies.

Alistair Ballantyne.

10 Hillpark Drive,

Birkhill.

advertisement