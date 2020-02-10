advertisement

Sir, – The more I read about the problems with the Ferguson Marine contract Glen Sannox Ferry, and especially that the SNP government now provides a large part of the funding to keep the site going, I am now very worried about knowing it is money spent to save this business.

With this in mind, government opposition parties should pose direct questions to the SNP government in Holyrood on the following questions which now arise:

How rigorous was the contract award process, the most expensive of the six competing tenders having somehow won this contract?

Who was responsible for managing the due diligence exercise prior to contract award and where is the documentation demonstrating that it was done competently?

How was the design approval done, especially now we find that the bulbous arch needs to be cut and replaced as it does not meet the requirements of the specifications?

How was the design change process managed, as this aspect would have caused massive cost overruns and inevitable long delays until final completion?

Who was responsible for the design of a ferry which is now known to be too large for the existing dock infrastructure?

The deformation of the hull plates is clearly visible on the Glen Sannox.

This proves that no attention was paid to the control of the distortion during the welding operations and the certification authorities can now be concerned because of the residual stresses integrated on the hull plates and the frames throughout this construction. .

Was that taken into account when the government funds were handed over?

Whose idea was it to design and install dual fuel propulsion units because all of the necessary gas has to be shipped from the south of England?

How much time did our finance secretary spend browsing Ferguson’s books and were quality assurance audits done on all yard design and construction practices before deciding to allocate the tens millions needed to complete (or delete) these ferries?

Mike Miller.

25, avenue Craigievar,

Carron, Falkirk.

The right to your convictions

Sir, – I understand that Peter Tatchell of Stonewall supported the Ashers in the gay cake affair, and the sexuality of the person who placed the order, unknown to the bakers at the time of the order, was never discussed. and the person they served on. many previous occasions. It was about everyone’s ability to adhere to their beliefs.

As Christians, they did not believe in gay marriage and refused to show anything that argued that, in the same way, an independence baker does not have to put Support The Union on a cake.

Likewise, I do not have to, as a supporter of independence, put a poster for the Conservative and Unionist Party on my window if I do not want to do so.

Should a gay baker be forced to put something on a cake that would support the Christian Institute, if he did not believe it or did not share their opinions?

As for the controversy over Franklin Graham and his tour of the UK, although there are laws against racism and hatred based on homosexuality, there are no laws against hatred of Scots or supporters of independence.

But again, we don’t have to support pro-union parties.

Peter Ovenstone.

6 Orchard Grove,

Peterhead.

The Scots make Britain great

Sir, – Let’s put aside the dreadful impression that the SNP is currently making in the world, because of the indiscretions of many high ranking people in its ranks.

The fact is that Britain was largely made by the real Scots.

Leave all the dishcloths aside, although this is important. Meet people like Thomas Cochrane, a Nelson’s veteran sailor, and RAF hero Bill Brodie of Govan.

True Scots do not identify themselves or get a brick through their windows when the Union flag is displayed.

Look at pictures of the demonstrations in Dundee during the referendum, then look the same for Munich in 1933.

From industrial and military power to all disciplines to our current monarch, Scotland has given Britain per capita much more than the rest of Britain.

The SNP turned pride into resentment. It’s time to go back through decent education in schools across the UK and shamelessly applauding this fantastic country.

By the way, I am a real Scottish boy playing bagpipes, drinking whiskey, eating porridge and wearing a kilt that has traveled the world for the past 50 years and I know what people think in these distant places – the world needs Great Britain and Great Britain needs Scotland and all the Celts of these islands.

Iain S. Stewart.

28 rue Kidd,

Kirkcaldy.

East Neuk care home great idea

Sir, – I was interested in the thoughtful letter brought by James Bowman (“Care homes for East Neuk”, February 7).

The Ladywalk Care Home problem has rumbled on and on with no positive results.

Drums from the local jungle said “they would demolish the high-rise apartments in April,” an email to the Fife housing department confirmed.

When asked what was planned for the site, the response was “so far nothing”.

How about a nursing home for East Neuk?

In addition, if there is enough space, more social housing is needed.

Regarding the Ladywalk site, my personal preference would be more social housing. Perhaps a mix of homes for the elderly and younger families. Next to Bankie Park, ideal.

Who could complain?

Bill Ledger.

43 Dreelside,

Anstruther.

Care services hit hard

Sir, – Marie Curie and Hospice UK are disappointed that the Scottish budget does not include additional funding to support palliative and palliative care services.

It is estimated that one in four people are not currently receiving the care they need and by 2040, around 50,000 people in Scotland will need palliative care.

Hospices in Scotland are under considerable and increasing financial pressure, driven by rising demand, static statutory funding and the lack of resources and capacity to effect the systemic change needed to adapt care in the future.

Hospices play a vital role in helping the Scottish government fulfill its commitment that by 2021 all those in need of palliative care will be able to get them.

An increase of £ 5 million would improve the long-term financial sustainability of palliative care services and help expand the reach of care in communities. This would allow more people to be cared for and die at home, where 61% of Scottish people said they wanted to take part in a recent Marie Curie poll.

Palliative care providers in England and received funding of £ 25 million in August of last year. No equivalent funding has been transferred to the Scottish palliative and palliative care services, despite the same pressures.

