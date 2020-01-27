advertisement

Sir, – I guess the Scottish government seems intent on moving forward with legislation that will entail the privilege of abolishing independent school rates.

The Non-Domestic Fares (Scotland) Bill is to be referred for final debate in Holyrood on February 4.

I want to raise public awareness of this absurd, almost “bee in a hat” and narrow approach to legislation, which is having a negative impact on our already pressed education system in Scotland. Scottish education was once considered one of the best – unfortunately, it has deteriorated somewhat in recent years, but why put more financial pressure on the mix when the real need is to raise the bar?

Additional financial assistance would be much more beneficial.

This law, if passed, will apply to private schools which are registered charities, thereby isolating one section of Scottish charities from the others, who will continue to benefit from tariff relief. I ask, is it fair or discriminatory?

My final point is that, under the bill, some independent schools will continue to receive the relief.

These two categories are a) “special schools” such as those that educate children with special needs (understandable) and b) “specialized music schools” (yes, honestly!).

What are specialized music schools and why should they receive relief when denominational schools like those with a Christian philosophy will not?

Some small schools may be forced to close because of this law – where will the students who attended them be educated if this happens? Some parents who send their children to school with a very particular Christian philosophy may not be able to find an appropriate alternative in this event.

I beg the Scottish government to reconsider.

George Smith.

14 Craignabo Road,

Peterhead.

Where can our children go?

Sir, – Is discrimination bad? If so, how can the government of a progressive western society justify its use as a means of saving money?

The Non-Domestic Fees (Scotland) Bill is due to be debated in the Scottish Parliament on February 4, but this shocking breach of trust goes largely unnoticed, removing the much needed relief in all independent schools in Scotland except “Special schools”.

This degrades a small but essential part of the charitable sector – all other charities will still benefit from tariff relief.

Why is the Scottish government proposing a program that will impose intolerable financial burdens on independent schools, undoubtedly resulting in closure and therefore pressure on the public school system?

My children were fortunate enough to attend an independent Christian school and have an excellent education based on the national curriculum, but without the unsavory distractions associated with public schools.

The inevitable closure of some independent schools is a tragedy.

Why should a Christian school not benefit from the same tariff concessions as a music school?

If our school closes, where can the children go without violating our Christian beliefs?

Craig Michel.

Pittarrow House,

Perth Road,

Abernethy.

Enjoy Perth City Hall

Sir, – The images of the evolution of the renaissance of our town hall are indeed encouraging, as is the enthusiasm of Caroline Warburton of Visit Scotland. She believes that the planned exhibition and elements of the museum, with or without the stone of destiny, will stimulate tourism in the fair city.

It will also help threatened local retail and hotel businesses. In Perth, we can all look forward to the renovation of the hall, albeit in several years.

However, its original purpose as a community center should not be forgotten.

Dances, weddings and a small concert hall to complement the beautiful Perth concert hall are all relevant. Also, why not bring the tourist information center with associated exhibitions of local events, city and county and history maps to complement the cultural exhibitions? The very good museum and art gallery in Perth should not be overlooked either.

A very interesting prospect for Perth is being developed in its renewed city. Any intact old building should be developed as a real local asset.

Isabel and Charles Wardrop.

111 Viewlands Rd West,

Perth.

A time of broken promises

Sir, – Almost a year ago, ScotRail promised our Scottish government that the practice of jumping trains from stations due to scheduling problems would be systematically reduced during the year.

It must therefore be dismaying to all concerned that Michael Matheson, secretary of transport, was forced to reveal that, while 2,131 trains deliberately missed stops at certain stations a year ago, 2,660 stations jumped in 2019 .

It’s a 20% increase in unreliability!

About the same time, there was a second failure unrelated to a situation triggered by our Scottish government, concerning the introduction of a minimum price for all alcohol sold in our country.

This unusual law was introduced to reduce alcohol consumption in our community and especially to protect young people from its harm.

Figures released by our National Health Service on how the new price increases have influenced the drinking habits of 50 young people aged 13 to 17 show that there has been no change in their drinking.

It seems to me that this “alcohol price hike initiative” applies as much to the community as the failed idea of ​​recovering money from beer bottles in pubs.

Archibald A Lawrie.

Church Wynd,

Kingskettle.

The absurdity of the Doomsday Clock

Sir, – In an age of gloomy prophecy, the absurd Doomsday Clock claims to be counting seconds until an impending world apocalypse.

But even the most scientifically challenged must suspect that it combines disparate threats with varying degrees of urgency: nuclear war, climate change and emerging technologies.

The stated motivation of those involved in this nonsense is to put pressure on governments by calling on citizens “to speak out in any way available”.

But we already have the endless rants of the Swedish prophetess Greta Thunberg and most of us could do with the slightest pause.

Dr. John Cameron.

10 Howard Place,

Saint Andrew.

Scots asking for permission?

Sir, – Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton argues that Nicola Sturgeon should ask Alister Jack for permission on just about everything that is important to the Scots.

It would seem that, since the Conservatives cannot win in Scotland, they are ready to destroy devolution.

Of course, we all know that they fought long and hard to stop it and that they don’t like it.

It would also seem to many that democracy is a threat to conservative plans for their unitary state to a nation and Holyrood obstructs them.

Bryan Auchterlonie.

Bluebell Cottage,

Perth.

