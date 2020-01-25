advertisement

Sir, – The explosion of social media criticism of local businesses is very destructive.

This is a relatively new phenomenon where local people like to use Facebook, Google, Trip Adviser, etc. as a weapon to “destroy” local businesses.

Ironically, they do not do the same with domestic companies, presumably because they cannot “hurt” the owners.

These acts, often aggressive, seem to come from a desire for power, from feeling important or from a twisted malice, wanting to harm someone’s honest efforts.

Sometimes it’s even an act of extortion to get free products!

Most local businesses strive to provide good products and services. Sometimes things go wrong. Where in life does this not happen to all of us?

I believe that in almost all cases, when a legitimate problem is raised, the business owner does everything possible to resolve it.

However, some people do not even give the business owner an opportunity to correct a problem or even, when they do, the complainant always gives the scathing criticism of a star on social media, presumably only to harm reputation and influence other customers, and could even contribute to the failure of this business.

This seems counterproductive in that many local businesses are already under extreme pressure, working on a financial knife, and some are already closing their doors. Do we really want to see even more empty stores, even less choice and even more unemployment and poverty?

Unreasonable, unjustified or false criticism can also cause psychological damage to the business owner.

Where people work, say, seven days a week, often for 60 to 80 hours, the extreme negative comments can be overwhelming.

If they are already in a “wrong place” and under pressure, perhaps struggling to keep their business afloat, malicious comments can push that person over the edge.

There is a dangerous detachment which causes suffering and suffering that the complainant could not bear himself.

But, they run no risk of “pulling” behind the “wall” of social media and a smart phone.

It’s as if children are attacking teachers who are, bizarrely, supported by their parents. It is considered a right of abuse without reparation.

If we really want an ever-increasing number of local businesses, continue “trolling”.

If not, support our local entrepreneurs and use the companies that employ local people, otherwise you will have less choice and more unemployment and poverty.

Support those who are willing to take the risk that most other chair reviewers cannot, do not want, or do not want to.

Ron Smith.

1 Fairfield Road,

Dundee.

The real scandal of private schools

Sir, – Instead of criticizing the private school system in Scotland, we should ask ourselves why the public system is so far behind it, and why the political class is diverting attention from the real problems by fomenting envy.

When I went to the University of Edinburgh from a council house and the Linlithgow Academy in 1973, most of my fellow students came from private schools in Edinburgh. At first, I felt a little inferior to the idea of ​​being with all these “snobs”, until I learned that if some of them were indeed with caramel noses, the majority were excellent company, no better educated than me and two of them have been lifelong friends.

Scotland really needs to remove this chip from its shoulder and wake up with ulterior motives and the self-imposed glass ceiling.

The real scandal is that, if things do not get better, thousands of parents will have to consider bearing the enormous cost of private education, or at least paying school fees, in order to get a decent education for their children.

I can’t hear a single MSP from anywhere raising these issues or suggesting solutions. So much for decentralized government.

Allan Sutherland.

1 Willow Row,

Stonehaven.

Rates threaten private schools

Sir, – Do your readers know what the government is threatening in the Non Domestic Tariff Bill (Scotland)?

The burden of tariffs on our educational charities Private schools offer a high level of education that parents make sacrifices to pay.

It’s no secret that public schools are doing what they can within their budget, but they are struggling to cope.

The removal of rate relief will effectively tax parents.

Costs will increase, the number of students will decrease, and private schools will be forced to close.

When parents find out they have no choice but to send their children to public schools, what will the government do?

Will they return all the money they thought they earned and more?

Please stop this movement backwards and illogical.

Phil Alexander.

Whitecairns,

Aberdeen.

Motorhomes attract tourists

Sir, – The last consultation of the Fife Council seems to concern a perceived problem of owners of motorhomes parking for the night in public car parks, and the council wishing either to discourage them completely, or to invoice a kind of royalty.

Why are we even considering discouraging visitors who spend money in Fife from coming here?

It is a tourist area and everyone should encourage tourists to Fife to come here and spend their money on our local businesses.

Martin Dibley.

56 High Street,

Anstruther.

State Pension Facts

Sir, – Your readers may like to know an article I read in a consumer magazine on the topic of pensions.

After analyzing DWP data, the article indicates that Wales, Scotland and all parts of England have seen an increase in state pensions as part of the new state pension introduced there four years ago.

The largest improvement was 5.2% in Yorkshire and Wales, the smallest variation was recorded in London (1.7%), the South East (2.6%) and in Scotland (3.1%).

Was it the four-year plan to break the red wall in the north of England?

The new British state pension is now £ 158.42, which, compared to other countries’ pension provisions, is still paltry.

It was supposed to be simpler and fairer, and to ease the burden on the taxpayer – otherwise known as cost reduction borne by the recipient.

You have to understand that these are deferred gains, because people have won them.

These are not advantages.

Alistair Ballantyne.

10 Hillpark Drive,

Birkhill,

Angus.

Robbie Burns and Schiller

Sir, – This weekend we see the genius of Robert Burns and his works celebrated around the world, notably for A Man’s a Man written in 1795 and ending with “That Man to Man, the world o’er, the brothers will be for a ‘this “.

I wonder if he knew Friedrich Schiller’s Ode to Liberty (set to music by Beethoven in his 9th Symphony under the name of Ode to Joy) written in 1785 with the line “Bettler werden Furstenbruder” (“Les beggars become brothers of princes ”) which was later changed to the more inclusive“ Alle Menschen werden Bruder ”(“ Everyone becomes brother ”)?

John Birkett.

12 Horseleys Park,

Saint Andrew.

