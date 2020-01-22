advertisement

Sir, – I see York is the current favorite for a possible new home for the House of Lords – but why not Glasgow or Dundee?

In addition to the pure pleasure of seeing nationalists multiply endlessly, the two cities could benefit from a certain political diversity.

Martin Redfern.

Woodcroft Road,

Edinburgh.

Farmers preach for years

Sir, – I am responding to George Murdoch’s letter (A revolution in food production is necessary, Courrier January 20) referring to my previous letter on Channel 4’s anti-livestock programs.

In his letter, Mr. Murdoch reinforces my point by introducing the subject of soil fertility.

Every farmer knows that the soil on the grass, even for only a few years, is transformed and improved soil.

There is nothing new about this. Robert Elliot, a farmer from Kelso and a former coffee farmer in India, wrote a book on this subject in the 1890s entitled “The Clifton Park system of agriculture and grass planting”.

This book is still considered a founding work, especially by lovers of organic farming, one of whom was George Monbiot.

The organic farmers’ organization The Soil Association, however, disowned Monbiot for its increasingly bizarre opinions.

Grass and cattle are good for the soil and good for wildlife too because, in my opinion, there are always a lot of animals around a field of cattle or sheep.

However, farmers have to live in the real world and if it ceases to be commercially viable for growing grass and farm livestock, then we will have to stop doing so.

This is why the damage to reputation caused to the farm by biased and vegetarian TV shows is problematic, especially when the motivation for Channel 4 is to increase the value of its investments in its vegetarian hamburger maker.

Douglas Norrie.

Denhead of Arbirlot,

Arbroath.

Rethinking police spending

Sir, – I understand that the annual budget of Police Scotland has dropped by around £ 200 million since the creation of the decentralized force in 2013, and it is now facing a staff crisis, with funds needed both to avoid paying officers and recruiting replacements.

Can I suggest some ways to save money?

First, to stop the deployment of “non-sexist” baseball caps to replace the current male / female hats. Second, adding the word “police” in Gaelic to all police jerseys.

Finally, paint the word Gaelic for “police” in addition to the English word, on all police vehicles.

After all, the last census in 2011 showed that only 1.1% of Scots had Gaelic as their first language, and that number continues to decline.

Maybe not really a real financial saving, even if, as the old Scottish proverb says, “ a lot of mickles make a muckle ”, but at least a declaration of intent, the avoidance of unnecessary spending in this desperation should be considered “politically correct”.

Mona Clark.

9 Millbay Terrace,

Dundee.

Weedkiller on Garden of Eden

Sir, – Your report on the finances of the City Mission of Arbroath made the reading sad and sad (The City Mission remained broke after fighting the case, Courier, January 20).

The primary cause, even before recent legal proceedings, was the change in policy aimed at excluding members who did not attend church.

It was the opposite of how the Mission was energetically led for 60 years by the late and late city missionary, Dr. Bob Clapham, BEM.

Bob’s policy was to welcome as many people as possible to Mission events, where they were greeted with the Christian message to accompany fellowship, entertainment and good food.

Although I am not a Bible scholar, I suspect that Christ would have been glad that Bob had accepted his candor.

Exclusion and exclusivity were the weed killer in Bob’s Garden of Eden.

Gordon Cook.

Gowanlea,

Friockheim.

When black turns white

Sir, – This is not the first time that your selection from the Archives has been extremely appropriate.

Fifty years ago, the Saturday Courier made me smile.

Likewise, your editorial in Yesterday’s Mail on Gordon Brown’s neighborhood assemblies was balanced and fair.

Perhaps with all political parties what starts out as black over time becomes white.

Andrew D Hodge.

28 Wellmeadow,

Blairgowrie.

What motivated change of mind?

Sir, I note in the Archives (50 years ago, Courier, January 18) that the SNP was unhappy that Scotland was drawn into the Common Market.

What made them change their minds?

As a point of interest, I found an entry in my grandfather’s diary for May 3, 1923.

He said: “I went to the annual meeting of the Scottish Liberal Party where I got the address approval for the Confederation of Europe. The only chance I see for settled peace.

“But alas for our hopes, I fear that the chance is the smallest.

“The whole social atmosphere is poisoned, which can result from it, no one can predict.”

F Webster.

Ashbrook, Daycare,

Arbroath.

Westminster performance

Sir, – In response to your correspondent Robert I G Scott (sour SNP grapes do not help Scotland, Courier January 18), we hear once again the lies about the performance of the Scottish government.

Say something quite often and the brainwashing swallows it.

However, they conveniently forget their London masters who delivered the fourth most unequal country in the developed world and the second in Europe.

The UK is also the second largest tax haven in Europe, one in four children is born into poverty and is growing and there are 120,000 deaths / suicides by the most vulnerable in society.

We have £ 236 billion of failed government projects, there is an imminent Brexit car accident, it is impossible to get safe accommodation for you if you are a youngster and wages are stagnating and that employed people are forced to use food banks.

There is consistently weak GDP growth, uncontrollable housing and rental costs and explosive levels of private debt.

In addition, there are 127,600 homeless children, 1.9 million retired people in poverty and 9,000 sleepers.

The privatization of the NHS has doubled, we have the lowest pensions in Europe and there has been the Windrush scandal.

All forgiven if associated with the British government.

Rod Selbie.

45 Silver Birch Drive,

Dundee.

Correct pronunciation

Sir, – Many, if not most, people pronounce kilometer to rhyme with thermometer, just like Alexa. I wonder what they say when they ask for, say, a kilogram of potatoes. Perhaps another reader could enlighten me.

W M Young.

4 Elgin Gardens,

Dundee.

