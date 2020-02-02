advertisement

Sir, – Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal is a far-fetched proposition, endorsing all of the policies of the conservative right. This will allow a few wealthy to continue amassing their wealth.

They said the UK could sign new trade deals with China, the US and Japan while maintaining access to the EU single market.

This is a fantasy. Conservatives view Brexit as an attempt to bring the clock back to a mythical past.

One where democratic rights are torn apart and prejudice is encouraged cynically.

Brexit will expose the gap between the majority and the tiny financial and corporate oligarchy that controls the money supply and dictates government policies.

Under Brexit, lies replaced truth in the service of plutocracy.

Whenever reality contradicts Brexit propaganda, reality must be denied.

Simply trading less with your main trading partner will cause your economy to contract.

The Conservatives have not been able to show the positive impact of Brexit.

The “Scottish” Conservatives and other unionists prostitute themselves while awaiting instructions from their Westminster masters, regardless of their prejudice to Scottish interests.

There is no doubt that the peach will be sold to the EU.

And the NHS to Trump’s donors.

There will now be negotiations with the EU to secure a trade agreement.

They will be led by Boris Johnson, a man who hid in a refrigerator to avoid a reporter.

Alan Hinnrichs.

2 Gillespie Terrace,

Dundee.

Transforming Brexit hostility into positive energy

Sir, – After all their taunting against a “cliff edge, disagree, Tory Brexit”, it now seems that the Separatist Party of Negativity has adopted similar ideas in the run-up to another referendum.

By suggesting that we could organize a referendum on separation without a pre-negotiated agreement and then settle it later, they are advocating a jump into the dark.

Even fierce critics of Boris Johnson (at least those who are not blinded by an obsession with a single problem) will see the logic of avoiding the ridiculous complexity of simultaneously trying to negotiate a future relationship between the United Kingdom, l EU and a separate Scotland.

Rightly or wrongly, Brexit happens.

Prime Minister’s duty to the United Kingdom, including us in Scotland, is to focus on ‘Making a good Brexit’ while addressing the many pressing issues of climate change, from the economy and transport to the health, education and housing.

This is what gives him the mandate to refuse another referendum.

For the SNP, seeking unilaterally to impose more distraction and division on the rest of the United Kingdom for the foreseeable future is, according to its own terminology, to “disrespect” the interests of all the British people. They should focus on these same pressing issues in their area of ​​expertise.

Every second that Westminster, Holyrood and associated utilities spend discussing Scexit, be it an agreement or a scenario without agreement, it is a critical waste of time.

Holyrood should turn all of this negative energy into something positive and work with the British government to deal with our external and internal problems and ensure that Scotland thrives in the United Kingdom.

The SNP does not want success because it dilutes their separation, so it is unlikely that they will change.

Opposition parties must make it clear what they would do differently, so we have a clear choice in the next election in Holyrood.

Mark Openshaw.

42 Earlswells Road, Cults.

Recipe for injuries and death

Sir, – I can’t believe the Department of Transport is considering allowing electric scooters on the roads.

The DfT suggests treating them like bikes and riding on sidewalks would be illegal.

There are no plans to test owners of electric scooters, to insure themselves, to have an identification plate and to pay the cost of the roads. A recipe for injuries and deaths.

Clark Cross.

138 Springfield Road,

Linlithgow.

Bank losses will increase

Sir, – I would like to draw attention to a very big problem that the banks are creating.

No one seems to have thought that the increase in theft in small rural businesses is due to the fact that they are unable to secure their revenues overnight.

Second, it also misleads young people by understanding the value of money and what they can and cannot buy for them, the plastic seeming endless until they are in debt.

The closure of more rural banks is a concern and mobile banks only close their doors after their deadline.

It also leaves people worried about being unable to pay their bills, get money and other services. Not everyone has a computer or telephone banking, nor can they afford a computer and all the accessories.

Rita Isles.

Craigour House,

The terrace,

Tilt bridge.

The UK’s first bankless county

Sir, – Kinross-shire may well become the first county in the UK to be completely bankless. Perhaps Scottish banks would consider commemorating this amazing achievement with a special edition bank note celebrating the day of bank closings?

This could be supplemented with “Kinross-shire – a county without a bank” sign just to warn tourists.

George Hayton.

6 Montgomery Way,

Kinross.

Many indy obstacles ahead

Sir, – Nicola Sturgeon was looking forward to tweeting the title YouGov showing Yes in mind as the Remains increasingly separated from the UK.

It is interesting to note that our FM’s comment in this regard was that the survey “shows Yes in mind”.

Knowing that no article 30 has been granted, this is equivalent to declaring that a Grand National horse approaches the first of 30 fences and that it is in the lead.

It doesn’t tell us anything about who would win the race.

The remaining 29 closings for the SNP include the economic plan without the pooling and sharing that we have with the rest of the UK, the Barnett consequences that give Scotland additional funding and the currency issue.

I think Ms. Sturgeon has jumped the gun and may well fall first.

Jane Lax.

Pine Lodge,

Craigellachie.

Worth planning app data fears

Sir, – I refer to your article “Step back” while the board closes the forum (Mail, January 30).

I echo the concerns of Anstruther Cellardyke and the Kilrenny Community Council and Kingsbarns.

The specious reason for the council’s GDPR data seems weak and was implemented without consultation during the Christmas and New Year period, a time when many cynical souls might suggest that fewer citizens are vigilant.

The comments of others are rightly considered by members of the public to see if their own objections to a planning request are similar or direct them on other relevant concerns.

Comments should be made public immediately while an appropriate independent consultation takes place.

Bill Porteous.

Councilor, East Neuk and Landward Fife.

