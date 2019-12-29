advertisement

Gerwig gives the classic by Louisa May Alcott a modern touch. Read her script here.

Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” was undoubtedly under discussion in the past week of vacation – from success at the box office despite her outspoken non-mainstream appeal to a statement by the New York Times about how men supposedly reject the film. Gerwig’s refreshingly modern interpretation of the classic by Louisa May Alcott – which shows the personal, romantic and professional ups and downs of the March sisters and their growing up in New England after the Civil War – gives the ensemble piece a contemporary sensibility that characterizes this well-described literary Landmarks in the hearts and minds of a new generation.

Now you can read the full script for the film online, which Variety has published here. Gerwig structures the film over two timelines that flow together seamlessly, so that we see the four March sisters as strong-willed teenagers and 20-year-olds as well as younger and perhaps not yet so wise. The script shows the clear path that Gerwig laid out for her characters.

Gerwig has emphasized the modernity throughout the award ceremony season, which Alcott’s band already has. “So much of the book is about money and women and art and money. How do you make art when you have no money? When I talked about the book I said,” That’s what it’s about this film really does work, “said Gerwig when the film first ran.” People remember the book as this pre-Victorian reality where everything is bound, but there is a lot [where] you forget how chaotic and wild it is. “

Gerwig also said to IndieWire’s Anne Thompson: “The audience is nostalgic for what it is. The book is the golden snow globe of childhood and memory. The film is not so much a retrospective, but everything moves forward together. I wanted it to feel elevated, like opening a jewel box, living in it and eating it, it was magical, as if the world were in this comfort. This is a way of telling the audience that the film is in control. It’s not just an intravenous experience of history. something else is going on. All artists capture the moment by writing it down. It doesn’t matter whether it’s “The 400 Blows”, “Amarcord” or “Fanny and Alexander”, they capture this thing that has already disappeared. “

Here is the full script to read.

