Effie Brown gave the keynote speech at the Sundance Film Festival producer brunch on Sunday and shared some of the lessons learned from her decades of career as a film and television producer. Brown, who is credited with “Dear White People,” “Real Women Have Curves,” and “But I’m a cheerleader,” spoke about why producing is not a job, but a “calling,” as she puts it. She also spoke about her efforts to raise marginalized voices in front of and behind the camera.

Read her full speech, shared only with IndieWire below:

The producers rarely get the opportunity to celebrate themselves and treat themselves to some glamor. I see you out here doing what you do and doing it so well.

One thing I’ve learned in my 20+ year career as a producer is that you can’t do it alone. I needed a community – a support system. These women represent some of me … Thank you: Heather Rae Mynette Louie, Rebecca Green, Shelby Stone and Nina Yang Bongiovi. We’ve been in the ditch for a long time and I couldn’t have done it without you. Like most of us in this room (…) we believe that producing is not a job, but a CALL. Producing films is our form of protest and sometimes prayer.

Can I now make a suggestion for those who are on the rise? Wrap your arms around people who do what you do. You are NOT your competition. Repeat, they are not your competition. They will be your source of strength, your external intestinal control, so to speak. I think that’s one of my biggest reasons to surround myself with badass producers. The struggle is real, but so is the strength of a community, and there is strength in numbers – they go together.

Surrounding myself with colleagues has taught me three important lessons.

1) Know your WHAT and WHY.

Simply put, make yourself clear, really clear, WHAT you want to achieve in this business and WHY you want it to be. It will be the foundation of your career and, believe me, when I tell you, people / places and situations will do their best to keep you off your path. Your what and why will help you hold on.

2) COMPARE AND DESPAIR is a killer.

I had to stop comparing my inside with that of others. It’s so hard, especially now that it seems everyone is having their best Instagram life. Yes, it’s great that someone gets a deal, wins an award, or even holds a keynote, BUT their win doesn’t reflect your perceived mistakes – or that you should have done more, or worse, that you took your chance. It took me so long … to be like years. It was only when I received this lesson on a spiritual and cellular level that things changed for me in my career and, more importantly, in life. Nobody can do what you do. You are on your own journey; You run your own race. We as producers know that ideas are a dozen, they are not inherently unique. But do you know what is unique? Execution. This is a producer’s sweet spot. The implementation of this idea is key since half of the people with the idea do not have WHAT and WHY and the other half do not have the OVARIES to implement it. But you know what … we do. We are the ones who have the vision vision plan (hopefully within budget and schedule). You can do it and I know you can because I have been there, we have been there and you will be spectacular if you agree. I know I sound like a preacher, but it’s Sunday and the truth is the truth no matter what day or the audience.

3) Choose FAITH OVER FEAR.

Nothing drives me crazier than seeing someone talk shit about the producing colleagues and try to pull them down. It is your FEAR. When we behave like crabs in a barrel, all it really shows is an anxiety-based echo of a bullshit of the colonizing slave mentality, in the belief that there can only be ONE – only one woman, only one black, one Latino , an Asian LGBTQ or disabled person who does it. IT’S A LIE to keep us small and not exploit our potential. And do you know how I know it’s a lie? Because how many cis white male successful producers can you name? OK? Imma leave that there.

Don’t get me wrong, I was talking a lot of shit back then and I can cut a person with words using the best of them. But I realized that I was playing small. I was afraid that I wasn’t enough – I wasn’t ready and maybe I didn’t deserve it and I didn’t have confidence in myself or in my WHAT and WHY. And when I see someone doing it. I can see that they are playing too small and the fear makes them believe in themselves. Forget it. It does not serve us.

Look, I’m a middle aged black woman who’s been producing for 20 years. This system is not designed for someone like me to succeed, and here I am. CEO of Gamechanger films. Operation of a film and television financing and development fund, which serves exclusively to strengthen the voice of people with disabilities, LGBTQ, color people and women in front of and behind the camera. And do you know what each story needs to be realized? Implement the idea? You are the producer with a clear objective and a clear plan. We need you – you are ready, you are enough – you need it. Stop being scared and playing small. Your time is now. If you’re looking for a character, leave it alone.

Now that you are all pumped up and let go of the comparison and despair, you go beyond fear in belief. It may be a little difficult to hear here.

Hurry up. We have work to do.

Hollywood is just a reflection of the world we live in today. Systemic racism, ableism, homophobia and misogyny are real and don’t let anyone tell you anything else. But we have it in RUN. Because WE can kick your ass in this room. The only thing is to dismantle these outdated racist, sexist, homophobic and underperforming structures. And here we shine. It’s not hopeless, but we CAN’T be complacent – we can’t settle for the glossy balls of a varied laboratory or an extensive program (they’re great and part of the disassembly process), but we can’t get to the endgame.

We cannot trust the talk – we have to act.

Many people talk about inclusiveness and diversity from both sides of their mouths. But when you look around their office or on their set, they are lonely only up there and claim they can’t find anyone. Stop! You will know exactly what I am talking about when a woman or person with a certain skin color takes cover to show how different they are. Come on!!!! We are here. We have been here and are qualified. I know I’m going a fine line. I can hear people say “damn”. She’s still complaining … we’re making changes … it takes time … you should be happy. I am not happy, but I am hopeful. I don’t know anything about you, but I’m tired of waiting for something that should be ours. Equality in this business should not be seen as a gift or merit. I don’t think we have to be overjoyed when a company has done from the start what should have been the norm.

We know in this room that we can do something about it if they are not ready to move forward as quickly as necessary. If we are not offered the sensible possibilities within the system, we have to go our own way – lead our own race and we have to do more than just talk. To be in power, to have an agency capable of making decisions and using finance – if we ever want to be the same, we have to be as determined to rely on ourselves as to dismantle the system. We can now put this into practice.

Three things – I’ve already said it, I’ll say it again – HIRE, MENTOR and INVEST. I think the attitude and care we get.

It is the investment that I want to end. This is a big one. The diversity of our content should also be as diverse as our investor pool. If we really believe that you cannot make a film about us without us, we – together with our allies – should put our money, resources and access into the projects we want to see.

Because once this system of inequality is broken down and I think it will, what will we put in its place? It’s up to us. And I have the greatest belief that we will rise on this occasion … all of us together.

