UNC Basketball continued its convincing win over Miami by continuing to dominate NC State, its tobacco competitor. What are the biggest wins?

After a 1-5 success in the last six games, UNC Basketball got a little medicine for what it suffers in the form of the North Carolina State Wolfpack. The heels have had the pack lately and continue this trend with the 75-65 victory in Raleigh. UNC has won NC State seven times on the road and must feel that the PNC Arena is a second home for them.

However, the game was not just a walk in the park, as the wolf pack led early and kept it tight until it had a goalless distance of five minutes with a little less than seven minutes ahead at the worst possible time. Brandon Robinson also struggled with injuries, but bravely returned to the pitch to seal the win.

UNC must feel a bit cursed this season as key players for the year have been lost or injured by the over sixty games that key players have missed, including their best and most likely lottery game in Point Guard Cole Anthony. That his alleged counterpart Anthony Harris tore up an ACL and Jeremiah Francis, another possible PG, has also been violated and the UNC has aggressively stalled.

Most fans are probably already preparing for the reinforcement, which is due in the form of recruitment class number three next year. Despite the anticipated cancellation of the NCAA tournament, there is still reason to be hopeful this season. Let’s look at a few things that can help make some light shine through the darkness that seems to hang over Chapel Hill this year.

