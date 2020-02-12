The official website for Re: ZERO – Starting Life in Another World confirmed the release date of season two and announced the titles for the opening and ending theme songs of season two.

Subject: ZERO – start of life in the second season of another world has been confirmed for April 2020, according to the official website. It was announced in December.

The first theme song is titled “Realize” and is performed by the singer Konomi Suzuki.

Suzuki is no stranger to the Re: ZERO franchise. As Crunchyroll reports, she previously performed the opening theme for the first season, titled “Redo.”

She also played “Yell! ~ Kuchibiru Kara wa Hajimaru Mahou ”for the PS4 game Re: ZERO -Death or Kiss and“ Relight ”for the Pachi slot game Re: ZERO – Staring Life in Another World.

The final theme song is titled “Memento” and is performed by nonoc.

Nonoc has previously worked with Re: ZERO. She played “Relive” and “White White Snow” for Re: ZERO OVA, Re: ZERO – Starting life in another world – Memory Snow.

Both songs will be released on May 13, 2020.

Kadokawa originally released a season two preview in March 2019.

Re: ZERO – Starting life in another world is based on the easy novel series written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichirou Otsuka.

The story follows Subaru Natsuki, who is transferred to another world and given the ability to reverse time by dying.

