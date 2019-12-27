advertisement

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff investigators hope that you can help them identify a man who was monitored during an armed robbery earlier this month.

Authorities have just released this video of the man, who is said to have robbed a Two Notch gun-bar restaurant on December 18, 2019.

Officials say the incident occurred just before 10 p.m. at Edo Hibachi, 10120 Two Notch Road.

The suspect is seen in front of the camera and points a gun at the worker before requesting money and food.

MPs said the employee complied with the demands and handed over both food and money from the register. According to officials, the suspect grabbed a bag of food from the counter and left on foot.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black jacket, black pants, and red face mask.

If you recognize this man, you will need to call the police for information that might help by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

