The RCMP have set up an access control checkpoint on the Morice West Forest Service Road a few miles from where Wet’suweten fell trees leading to a Coastal BaseLink (CGL) pipeline construction site near Houston.

The RCMP set up the checkpoint during the afternoon of January 13th. The Coastal Gas Line is a planned 670-kilometer LNG pipeline in the direction of B.C. coast.

When Internal News reached the checkpoint, an officer confirmed that they would restrict access to the road until the next announcement, but would not provide additional details.

According to an RCMP statement, the purpose of the checkpoint – located at the 27-kilometer mark of Morice West Forest Service Road – is to mitigate safety concerns surrounding a number of fallen trees and hazardous items such as liquor bottles located starting a few miles further down the road.

The RCMP says they are restricting access and while permission to access the checkpoint must come from the Operations Commander or their delegate, access will usually be granted to the following persons:

Wet’suwet are hereditary and elected chiefs; government officials; accredited journalists with popular media; persons providing food, medicine or other supplies intended for the welfare and safety of individuals after the blockade; or other individuals at the discretion of the RCMP.

However, contrary to the above, a spokesman for Wet’suweten’s office told The News News that the RCMP denied access to at least one member of the media and heritage chief Rob Alfred earlier on January 13.

READ MORE: Horgan says rule of law applies’ Coastal Gas Connection will continue despite protests

Later in the evening, Gidimt Sleydo’s spokesman “(Molly Wickham) and a small group of supporters and members of the media tried to get to the checkpoint.

Interior News has learned that while Wickham was told she was able to gain access to the RCMP checkpoint crossing it would not allow the whole group to.

Internal News has contacted the RCMP for comment on the above.

Law enforcement has emphasized that they are impartial parties to the issues on numerous occasions and want to ensure the safety of all involved.

The trees in question collapsed after Wet’Suwet’s successor chiefs served the company with a January 4 eviction notice in response to a B.C. Supreme Court order issued December 31.

Chief Na’Mox (John Ridsdale) has said the chiefs are determined that they will not allow the pipeline to continue through their traditional territory.

A year ago, the RCMP set up a similar exclusion zone before dismantling a Gidimt gate on a bridge and arrested 14 individuals while executing a December 2018 order allowing CGL access to the area.

Meanwhile, B.C. Prime Minister John Horgan has said the pipeline will continue despite opposition.

RCMP vehicles photographed at the 27-kilometer mark of the Morice West Forest Service Road. The RCMP has said they have set up a checkpoint to ensure safety and allay concerns about a number of dangerous items found in the vicinity of a number of articles further down the road. (Photo by Trevor Hewitt)

