Adam Yuan Gorge. (RCMP)

RCMP search for a man illegally missing from Colony Farm psychiatric hospital

A Canada-wide order is for Gorges Adam Yvan

Warrants has issued a Canada warrant for a man illegally absent from the Colony Institute of Forensic Medicine in Coquitlam.

Adam Yvan Gorges, 29, failed to return to the hospital on Friday. He was reported missing shortly after 6:30 p.m., police said in a news release Saturday.

The Mounties described the Gullies as 5’10 ‘high and 175 pounds, with brown hair, hazelnut eyes, and a mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a prominent colored earth, white shirt, black jacket and gold colored boots.

Gorres can behave in a way that poses a danger to the public and himself, the RCMP said, and are demanding that people not approach him and instead call 911.

Someone with information is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP.

The throats disappeared in June of this year from the psychiatric hospital and were found five days later.

