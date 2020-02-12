advertisement

> CHETWYND, B.C. – Mounties in British Columbia believe that the search for a missing snowmobile driver south of Chetwynd is now a rescue operation.

Authorities believe the 31-year-old Fort St. John man was buried in an avalanche on February 2 on the east side of the Murray Mountains, south of the Pine-Le-Moray Provincial Park.

Police say the missing person’s snowmobile was recovered, but the search has been dropped.

RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the police will monitor the area from the air when the snowpack melts.

According to the police, search and rescue technicians who are trained in rescuing avalanches at high risk were deployed alongside RCMP dogs and a helicopter.

But they say bad weather prevented access to the area for two days in the past week, and controlled blasting was necessary so that seekers could get back into the area safely on Friday.

RCMP asks backcountry users to avoid the area.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 10, 2020.

