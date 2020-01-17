advertisement

The RCMP intercepted 16,503 people illegally crossing into Canada from the US-Canada border in 2019, according to new federal government data.

The number of people entering Canada across the border at unofficial ports of entry decreased in 2019, but the total number of people applying for asylum jumped from 55,040 in 2018 to 63,830 according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

The increase is due to more and more people flying to Canada and then applying for asylum upon arrival at airports across the country.

The Secure Third Country Agreement between the US and Canada means that asylum seekers are supposed to make refugee claims in the first safe place they enter, but when individuals illegally cross into Canada, they are able to bypass the agreement.

The Trudeau government dragged its feet by doing nothing significant to address the crackdown on illegal border crossings, first changing the wording to “irregular border crossings” and accusing critics of xenophobic stock.

But in the run-up to the 2019 election, after internal government surveys showed that the majority of Canadians polled did not approve of people who crossed into Canada illegally, the Liberals promised to change legislation to curb the influx.

The spark at the illegal border crossings began around the time Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that Canada welcomes those looking to find a new home and when US President Donald Trump was slamming illegal immigration into America.

The National Post through a request for access to information revealed that they were a string of questions around the Canadian embassies of people wondering how to emigrate to Canada following Trudeau’s tweet in early 2017.

According to reports, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship briefing Ahmed Hussen in December said they are not official planning of plans with the US to address the gap in the Safe Third Party Agreement.

