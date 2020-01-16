advertisement

Trans activist Jessica Yaniv has returned and we are paying attention again. After recently suing another immigrant-owned beauty salon for allegedly licking Jessica’s hairy legs, Yaniv has also publicly denounced one of the world’s wildest comedians: Ricky Gervais.

Gervais, who just shattered his Golden Globe hosting duties outside the park, recently announced he would travel to North America and Europe, with stops in Toronto and Vancouver. While most Canadians with a good sense of humor are likely Gervais fans, at least one Vancouverite felt like the tour should have no place in its city.

“No,” Tweeted Tweet. Yaniv. “I am not allowing this,” she replied to news of Gervais’ visit.

Gervais and Yaniv have little history. Last fall, Gervais caught wind of the first round of Yaniv hysteria that swept Jessica, unsuccessfully, trying to sue immigrant women for not waxing her male organs.

This made Gervais happy with her, joking that she would dress like Yaniv for Halloween, tempting: “I would dress like something weird and creepy for my Halloween party, but I’m keeping up with the trend this year and I “I will go as a courageous female activist Jessica Yaniv. It also means that I don’t have to wet my old balls with old hair. “

This led to “backlash” as bloggers who could not joke were upset that Gervais would dare to make fun of a brave, courageous woman like Yaniv. The joke, however, was not good for the comedian. In his special comedy Netflix Committee for Humanity, Gervais similarly joked about Caitlyn Jenner’s driving problems.

“She became a role model for trans people everywhere – showing great courage in breaking down barriers and breaking stereotypes. She didn’t do much for women drivers.”

Despite all the controversy, Gervais’ tour is expected to sell internationally.

“Considered the most influential British comedian since Charlie Chaplin, Ricky Gervais is an award winning comedian, with five international tours to date,” Live Nation posted on the show’s announcement.

“His live-action show” Fame “became the UK’s best-selling show in history. Gervais can be seen recently in the dark comedy ‘After Life’, which he created, directs, stars and executive.”

You can buy tickets to the Gervais live shows here.

