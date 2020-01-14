advertisement

The RCMP has been cleared of any misconduct in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash in Hope in May 2019 by the independent organization investigating police-related deaths.

BC’s Independent Bureau of Investigation released a report Tuesday detailing the collision that followed a split at a business in Hope on May 16th.

“I do not consider that an officer may have committed an offense under any decision and therefore the matter will not be referred to the Crown Council for consideration of the allegations,” wrote Civilian General Manager Ronald J. MacDonald.

The incident began at 4:44 a.m. that day when Hope RCMP received a report of a break and enter a business on Old Hope-Princeton Road. The suspect fled westbound with a stolen motorcycle.

An unmarked police vehicle was traveling eastbound on the same road as the suspect was riding in the opposite direction. When the officer returned and turned on his emergency lights, the suspect did not stop.

The officer pulled over and sent the update, and another officer on his way to work arrived at the scene. The original officer also received a helmet that he believed the suspect dismissed.

About two minutes later, a civilian ran over and notified the two officers a motorbike had crashed into the road, at the intersection with the highway.

The driver of the motorcycle was found by officers immediately, and was suffering from serious head injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance and died of his injuries.

Video recordings from nearby businesses confirm officers’ reports of the incident, as well as police dispatch records and police radio broadcast recordings, the report said.

No other motorcycle collision witnesses were found and no CCTV coverage of the collision site.

MacDonald reasoned that the officer followed the expected procedures for the situation.

“There was no prosecution, and SO (the subject officer) was not near, or even at the sight of the location where the AP (the affected person) collapsed. SO cannot be blamed for the AP’s personal decisions, or the damage to which led those decisions. “

IIOBC looked at the statements of civilian witnesses and officers, the police computer assisted in sending and information on police recordings, audio recordings of 911 line transmission and police radio broadcasting, cellular data terminal download of officer vehicles, CCTV recordings from nearby locations, scene photos and forensic examination, mechanical vehicle inspections, collision reconstruction analysis report and medical evidence.

