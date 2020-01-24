advertisement

On Wednesday and Thursday in Jerusalem, one of the largest gatherings of world leaders in Israel’s history marked the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz’s liberation. Russian and French Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, US Vice President Mike Pence and Prince Charles spoke in Yad Vashem, as did German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Monday will mark the entry into Auschwitz by the Soviet Red Army. The commemoration of Jerusalem is the first of many this year to mark the end of World War II.

Auschwitz’s liberation invites us to consider how Russia looks back on those 75 years. It is not an invitation to reconcile but to understand the Russian view of recent history as the country plays an increasingly prominent role in global affairs, whether in Ukraine, Syria or Venezuela.

European Parliament lawmakers and European Jewish community rabbis pose for a photo under the main gate of the former Auschwitz concentration camp bearing the Arbeit Macht Frei motto on January 21, 2020, in Oswiecim, Poland.

Only visitors to Auschwitz, who have been there many times, tend to visit the secondary exhibits, the national pavilions that are housed on site. The primary exhibitions, detailing the Shoah, are overwhelming in themselves, and so few visit the pavilions, showing how it ended up in Auschwitz, elsewhere. The pavilions have been curated by different countries in consultation with Auschwitz museum authorities, so they reflect how different countries view their role in the war and the Holocaust.

For example, the Polish Pavilion is organized around the theme “War and Martyrdom of the Polish Nation 1939-1945”. The idea is clear; Poland was the first victim of the Nazi war machine and fought vigorously against it. The rebuke to those who regard occupied Poland as an ally of Nazi Germany is intentional and clear.

The prisoners were seen in a barracks in the Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau after its liberation in 1945 in Nazi-occupied Poland.

Among all national pavilions, the Russian is an exception. Its theme: “Tragedy. Valor. Erationlirimi. “The first gets less attention than the other two. The Russian pavilion commemorates the Russian Jews who perished in the Holocaust, but the focus is actually on two other aspects of Auschwitz: the beginning and the end. Auschwitz began, before it became a Jewish extermination camp, as a prison for German prisoners of war captured by Germany. And it ended with its liberation from the Soviet Red Army in January 1945, after expelling the Nazis westward from Eastern Europe.

The pavilion is a reminder that World War II looked very different through the Soviet eyes. The Communist agreement with the devil to engrave Poland between Berlin and Moscow has naturally been overlooked. Instead, the focus is on how the Soviet Union delivered the burden of war after Hitler returned Stalin. The Soviets took the heaviest casualties away, and while Canadians may look at Juno Beach and D-Day as turning points in the war, the Soviet view is that the Nazis were really defeated on the “Eastern Front” in what Stalin called “the War” Great Patriotic ”

A Soviet military doctor examines Holocaust survivors after the liberation of the German Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in occupied Poland.

The Russian pavilion at Auschwitz therefore welcomes the “courage” of the Red Army, and the visitor finds it surprisingly festive when it enters. The heavy focus is on the Soviet liberation and the first on the scene are given the pride of place. The emphasis is not on tragedy, but on liberation.

It’s a reminder that 75 years since World War II they look very different to Moscow. Stalin’s “Great Patriotic War” was a far greater slaughter room than any other allied country he faced. One in four citizens were killed or injured. Only Soviet military deaths are estimated to range from eight to 10 million, to say nothing of civilians.

Russia, inflated under Lenin to become the Soviet Union, paid the heaviest price. After the war she became an opponent of her former Cold War allies, who lost so completely that the Soviet Union ceased to exist. Russia is still the largest country in the world, but Moscow-controlled lands are now at historic lows. Seventy-five years later, Moscow’s American and Chinese allies are a world superpower. Russia’s Putin is trying to keep up, hence wrongdoing in Ukraine, Syria and Venezuela.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wreaths at the 5th Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum on January 23, 2020, in Jerusalem.

History is of great importance to Putin, who is not shy about presenting himself as the heir to the tsarist period of Russia’s alleged glory. This explains his efforts to remember World War II as a time of Russian sacrifice and triumph – including in Auschwitz.

This view needs to be understood – and contested. The president of Poland, Andrzej Duda, was invited to Jerusalem but was boycotted because of the importance he attached to Putin. Duda accuses Putin of rewriting history, portraying the Soviets as defeating Nazism, and implying that Poland was more of a criminal than a victim of the Holocaust. The former claim has some merits, the latter not.

“Putin is consciously spreading historical lies,” Duda told Israeli television this week, arguing that it was the 1939 Soviet-Nazi non-aggression pact that prepared the way for war.

In Jerusalem this week and the next Auschwitz, the world will gather to remember, albeit with different memories. For Putin’s Russia, the memories, selectively chosen, will serve today’s agenda.

