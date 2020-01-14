advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Raymond Almazan’s status for the PBA Governors’ Cup championship series remains pending.

Paolo Trillo, team manager of Meralco, told the investigator in a text message on Tuesday that the tall man from Bolts had been diagnosed with a lateral meniscal tear in the left knee.

advertisement

“We will talk (with him) and then assess,” said Trillo when asked if Almazan would be closed for recovery.

Black fears Meralco could lose Almazan for the rest of the final

The MRI results were released the same morning by Makati Medical.

Norman Black, Meralco’s coach, has been positive all along, but feels that the left knee injury Almazan suffered in Game 3 on Sunday evening cannot be remedied immediately.

“(I) t is not something that you can jump back so easily.”

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement