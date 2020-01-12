advertisement

The New Jersey Devils shocked their fans and the entire ice hockey world on Sunday evening when the team announced that it was parting from General Manager Ray Shero. This season in Garden State didn’t go as planned, as Shero’s dismissal is the latest case in a series of changes where former coach John Hynes and former league player MVP Taylor Hall have already opened the door.

After numerous significant changes in the past post-season, the Devils were a popular breakout point for many hockey experts and journalists, many of whom predicted they would sneak into the playoffs. So far, however, the opposite has happened: the franchise is in the basement of the Metropolitan Division and is currently one of the worst teams in the NHL.

This Devils season should be different. Having missed the playoffs with Ray Shero for one season, the seasoned GM made some smart acquisitions last season, hoping to bring playoff hockey back to New Jersey in 2020.

Shero designed Jack Hughes with the first overall win, bought the all-star defender PK Subban for a few cents, signed the stubborn winger Wayne Simmonds for a short-term, low-risk contract, and picked the talented winger Nikita Gusev, arguably the best player outside of the NHL, away from the Vegas Golden Knights.

However, none of these changes have affected the Devils as Shero expected. It took all of the newcomers a while to adapt to their new surroundings and finally got going after slow starts.

Gusev became one of the best players on the team after the Taylor Hall trade, as the Russian winger experienced a significant relief in the season and now has 26 points since the halfway point of the season. Hughes has continued to improve after every game he has prepared for, while Subban has started to turn its season after a long drought.

During his time as GM, Shero took many clever steps to improve the Devils. He will be remembered forever because he pulled the Edmonton Oilers out of trouble by taking over the future MVP Taylor Hall in exchange for a second defender in Adam Larsson.

He also acquired an extremely talented winger in Kyle Palmieri and uncovered a six-hour theft in Jesper Bratt. In addition, key team members such as Nico Hischier, Blake Coleman and Pavel Zacha have developed well under Shero’s leadership.

It’s a shame that Shero won’t be there to realize his vision since interim coach Alain Nasreddine’s team has started to improve. This shootout takes place at an extremely strange time, since the Devils had triggered a massive rage the night before and defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1.

For now, Tom Fitzgerald and devil legend Martin Brodeur are tasked with guiding the devils through the final phase of their reconstruction, hoping to return to the postseason in the near future. It will be interesting to see if the team stays on course, holds a fire sale, or tries to make hockey trades as a way to improve their squad.

The Devils have a talented young core, proven and reliable veterans, and more exciting young prospects along the way, so a possible return to the off-season may not be as far away as many people think.

