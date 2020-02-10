advertisement

Showtime may have canceled “Ray Donovan” before the drama series could solve all of their problems, but showrunner David Hollander said he would “never never” say about a possible revival.

“I never know. This is a big show,” he told CinemaBlend about the possibility of bringing the show back to the planned eighth season.

“To be fair to our bosses, Ray Donovan was a very expensive show for the Showtime model. We went into our eighth season with salaries and all the improvements for the union. And moving to New York was extremely expensive.

“Is there an audience that wants to see this, that creates a demand cycle in which someone takes the risk? I would never say never Now it’s much easier. The sets are still there. People are still under contract. The mechanisms are in place. Once we tear down the sets and put away the costumes, a lot of actors are required. “

The drama in which Liev Schreiber appeared as a Hollywood star ended its seventh and now final season on January 21. Showtime announced its decision to cancel it last week.

“After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan ended his run at Showtime,” said a statement at the time. “We are proud that the series ended with such a strong audience and with such a strong note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, Showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work. “

This is not the first time that Hollander has spoken of the shocking cancellation.

“We were used to being a show that was never canceled. We never thought we would be canceled, ”Hollander said in a Vulture interview released last week about the Nay Cable network’s surprising decision.

The showrunner said he had received “no indication” that the fate of the show was in danger.

“We behaved creatively as if we were in the middle of a sentence. So it made no sense that this would be accomplished. This was in no way a series finale. “

