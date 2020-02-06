advertisement

“Ray Donovan” showrunner David Hollander was as surprised by the cancellation of the show as the fans of the show earlier this week.

“We were used to being a show that was never canceled. We never thought we would be canceled, ”Hollander said in a Vulture interview released Wednesday about the surprising decision by the Nay Cable network. The showrunner said he had “no indication” that the fate of the show was in danger. “We behaved creatively as if we were in the middle of a sentence. So it made no sense that this would be accomplished. This was in no way a series finale. “

Hollander went on to believe that the end of season six had been a natural endpoint for the show, but when Showtime commissioned a seventh trip, the authors set up two more seasons of the story. Season 8 would have been the final arc of the show.

Although this final episode will not be produced, Hollander gave a general idea of ​​how the show would have ended if things had been different:

Did you know which season would have been eight?

Very much so.

Are you ready to share

The linchpin we made in our narrative was to move the background story into the present while operating it. So there were actually two stories to tell: What really happened then and how will it affect what is happening now? The next step was what happened to Ray and Mickey in the 90s, what would have been the creation of Ray Donovan as a character and fixer. For this reason, we have carefully examined the right actors.

This [flashback] story was a helpful linchpin, at least for me creatively. I felt really good about it. And so this story would now go directly against the idea of ​​Ray and Mickey.

Did you have an end point in mind?

It was eight.

According to Hollander, “Ray Donovan” was a “very expensive show” for Showtime, the cost of which will only increase in season eight.

“It’s complicated,” he said. “The people who made this decision are the same who blew it up. They were incredibly creative and supportive. … and that’s time and money. That made them cool – until they weren’t. “

