advertisement

“Ray Donovan” was canceled after seven seasons at Showtime, the network said on Tuesday.

The drama in which Liev Schreiber appeared as a Hollywood star ended its seventh and now last season on January 21.

“After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan ended his run at Showtime,” said a Showtime statement. “We are proud that the series ended with such a strong audience and with such a strong note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, Showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work. “

advertisement

Also read: Showtime bosses talk about “shameless” last season, why they weren’t interested in a sequel to “Weeds”

Schreiber had hinted that the future of the show may have been questioned last month when he asked fans to contact Showtime to support the show. “Either way, it was a great ride and we have to thank you all for it,” he wrote.

In addition to Schreiber, season 7 also featured Alan Alda, Zach Grenier, Jon Voight, Dash Mihok, Eddie Marsan, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey and Graham Rogers. Executive producers of the drama designed by Ann Biderman and produced by Showtime included David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro.

Broadcast Bloodbath: All TV Shows Canceled Last Week (Photos)

Here are the 15 unfortunate shows that Fox, CBS, NBC, and ABC axed just before the start

The broadcast network upfront presentations are just around the corner, and that means many TV shows that have been pending in the past few months have been renewed or given the ax in the past week. Here, TheWrap has summarized the 15 unfortunate series that ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox canceled during the carnage to make room for new comedies and dramas for the fall. (The CW cast was unlucky because every show from 2018-19 was renewed for the 2019-20 season.) Read our list of all broadcast TV shows that were renewed, canceled, and ordered here.

Also read: Autumn TV 2019: every show was canceled, renewed and ordered (update)

advertisement