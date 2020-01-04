advertisement

The army is calling on its reserves and promises more fire fighting aircraft to deal with the bush fire crisis

For the “first time in vivid memory”, 3,000 members of the Australian Defense Force Reserve were convened to help firefighters with the current bushfire crisis.

Army reservists who are called up for military service will be employed on an “uninterrupted, full-time basis” for the duration of the order, according to Defense Secretary Linda Reynolds.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke to reporters on Saturday that additional military resources, including the Navy’s largest amphibious vessel, HMAS Adelaide, will help evacuate communities affected by the fire.

The government will also provide $ 20 million to rent four additional seaplanes from around the world to meet future prime ministerial needs. The fire season is expected to continue for two months.

He said fire-affected communities wanted the government to “put boots on the ground, put planes in the air, put ships at sea, and make sure trucks were ready to roll on supplies.”

Mr. Morrison admitted that the Bushfire crisis is unprecedented.

“More recently, especially this week’s balance sheet, this disaster has risen to a whole new level,” said Morrison.

“This season is of course unprecedented in many ways, but the ferocity and lack of rainfall that would normally bring such a season under control are not in sight and that means a much longer season is planned for”.

He urged people in bush-hit regions to “stay safe”.

The prime minister also confirmed that his upcoming trips to India and Japan have been postponed until the crisis continues.

Picture: News Corp

