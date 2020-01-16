advertisement

The Yorkshire CCC has used Indian test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for most of the County Championship 2020 season.

33-year-old Ashwin, who will play for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, will head the club after Keshav Maharaj’s successful guest appearance in 2019.

Maharaj, who scored 38 goals in five games last year, including two in half a century, will be back in the season’s first two games – at home in Gloucestershire (April 12) and in Essex in Chelmsford (19th . April). ,

Ashwin will play at least eight County Championship games for the White Rose next season after completing his IPL commitments and following a short break at BCCI’s request.

After signing, Ashwin said to yorkshireccc.com: “I am thrilled to be a member of Yorkshire, a club with a wonderful history and fantastic fan base.”

“I think our team looks extremely talented with some excellent speed launchers and exciting batsmen. Hopefully my role as a spinner will play a key role in helping the team succeed.

“Headingley has always been a fantastic venue. People say that overhead conditions play a big role. So let’s hope for a lot of sun.

“I love to play first class cricket and have enjoyed my two previous games with Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire.

“My job will be to run and take gates, but it will be a collective effort if we want to win the title.

“I know a lot about Yorkshire and it’s a wonderful feeling for me to follow in the footsteps of Sachin (Tendulkar), who played for the county many years ago.”

Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale said: “With Kesh (Keshav Maharaj) doing so well last year, it shows how important it is to have a spinner who can attack and defend. He can also contribute with the bat. Ashwin ticks every box, it was good for Notts in a team that was underwhelmed with both the racket and the ball. It’s great for us to have one of his experiences in and around the group. “

