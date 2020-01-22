advertisement

Winning a world title is an “obsession” for India coach Ravi Shastri. He says the next six ODIs against New Zealand and South Africa could serve as a platform to prepare his team for the ICC T20 World Championship in Australia in October this year.

“The throw is removed from the equation, we will play well regardless of the conditions, the opponents and in every country in the world. That is our goal and we are pursuing it. Yes, the World Cup is still an obsession and we will do everything we can to achieve this, ”said Shastri PTI before the India tour in New Zealand.

He added that New Zealand will not focus on the type of surface. “We as a team don’t think about all of this. We address something when we see it. We see facts, we address them. We don’t go into history or the past.”

India will play five T20 caps, three ODIs and two friendly matches on January 24, starting with the shortest format. The ODI series against South Africa will take place in March.

The hallmark of this team is mutual success, Shastri said: “The word ‘I’ is not in our dictionary. We are what this team stands for. It celebrates each other’s success because it is the team that wins. ”

The 2-1 win against a strong Australian team reflected the “mental strength” of the Indian team, which returned strongly after playing in the opening game.

“The Australia series was a testament to the mental strength and ability to play under pressure. After hammering on the Wankhede, it deserves a lot of recognition and praise to come back and play the way we did.

“It showed courage and when Virat (Kohli) used the word brave, it showed that we are not afraid to play cricket bravely and on purpose,” said Shastri.

While Shastri is satisfied with the series win against the powerful Australians, the 57-year-old said that his team had moved on and was concentrating exclusively on the New Zealand series. He said: “This team lives in the present. Whatever happened in the past is history. We want to continue doing what we did well in the past. “

Skipper Virat Kohli had recently said that K.L. Rahul would be a wicketkeep option, and Shastri agreed and said he was glad the team had a Rahul-quality multi-purpose player.

“We love options,” he said. However, Shastri had Shikhar Dhawan ruined shoulder injurywho excluded him from the New Zealand tour. “Very sad because he (Dhawan) is an older player. He is a match winner. If someone suffers an injury like this, everyone in the team is injured, ”he said.

– Kedar to take a look, no word about Suryakumar –

Team India coach denied rumors that Kedar Jadhav survived his career as an ODI player. “Kedar is an integral part of the ODI team that will play in New Zealand. He is treated like any other player. “

When asked if India’s spin combination of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal would play together, he said, “This is a call we will take. We are playing horses for courses. We will judge it in that direction.”

Suryakumar Yadav has proven over time that he could be an integral part of the Indian team as a potential match winner, but Shastri was noncommittal in his selection. “It’s the job of a selector. I’m not involved in this department as such,” he said.

