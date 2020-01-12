advertisement

After Saturday’s 28-12 loss to Tennessee in the AFC Division playoffs, Baltimore Ravens veteran offensive lineman Yanda accused Titans rookie defenseman Jeffery Simmons of spitting in his face.

Yanda, a 13-year veteran, said Simmons did so during the second or third trimester.

“I just want to put it to attention, in the media – I’ve never done that in my career,” Yanda said. “There’s a right way and a wrong way to play football, and that guy didn’t do it the right way today. So the advertising and everyone in the NFL has to report it. As I said, I’ve never been spit on on my face, and I literally spit right in my face with No. 98. “

Yanda said he told the judges and also said something about him, Titans defenseman Jurrell Casey.

“I told Jurrell to take your son because that’s funny,” Yanda said. “I definitely respect Jurrell, and I wanted to let him know to get your son because that was just like, I said, that’s not acceptable in this game.”

Yanda also told the media that Simmons “was saying some things today that was just ridiculous behavior for the NFL. So I just want to point it out. That was ridiculous behavior that I had.”

Simmons, the Mississippi State’s first-round pick of the Titans, was unavailable for comment after Yanda spoke to the media.

Incidentally, Yanda was accused of spitting on the Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict last year, following Baltimore’s 24-21 win in November 2018. There was video evidence showing Yanda spitting, but he said “100 percent” did not. landed on Burfict and worried that his character was being called into question.

“I have a lot of pride in my character and how I grew up and the things I do day by day,” Yanda told reporters at the time. “I would never, ever, spit on another person, another person, another individual – never. On the field, off the field, never. This is not the way I grew up, it is not how I raise my children. “

Yanda, 35, was also asked on Saturday whether she would consider retirement, but he said she did not want to answer questions about his future.

A third-round pick of the Ravens in 2007, Yanda has been to eight Pro Bowls in the last nine seasons, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2014 and 2015. He was named second-team All-Pro two last years .

