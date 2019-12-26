advertisement

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram may not play in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the veteran vowed Thursday to be ready for the next play-off.

Ingram came away with a strain of beef in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 31-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. He has already been ruled out for the upcoming game against the Steelers.

The 30-year-old, who is in his first season with the Ravens, was no longer wearing the defensive shoe he had after the Browns game.

“I’m calm; I’m fine,” Ingram told reporters Thursday. “I have some time. I will be ready for the first game of the playoffs.

Currently with an AFC best record of 13-2, the Ravens have already completed a first-round bye in the playoffs as the AFC’s best team. After Sunday, they will not play again until the divisional round on the weekend of January 11-12.

Ingram finished the regular season with 1,018 rushing yards, second in team behind quarterback Lamar Jackson. He was named in his third Pro Bowl career after scoring 10 speed touchdowns and five more receiving.

It is Ingram’s third rushing season of 1,000 yards. He has 7,025 yards rushing over 121 career games and 60 touchdowns after playing his first eight seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

The Ravens enter Sunday’s game 93 yards away from setting an NFL record for rushing yards in a season.

