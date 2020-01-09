advertisement

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II returned to practice Thursday and participated for the first time since injuring his calf in Week 16.

However, Ingram was limited and worked mainly on the side of the rehab team, coach John Harbaugh said.

Ingram is listed as controversial for Saturday’s AFC split game against the Tenansee Titans. Tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) is also controversial.

The Titans ruled inside linebacker Jayon Brown (shoulder) and receiver Adam Humphries (ankle). Brown was injured during last weekend’s win over the New England Patriots. Receiver Cody Hollister (ankle) is listed as controversial.

As for Ingram, he “felt tight” during the bye week, but was able to run during Wednesday’s special practice squads.

He was injured Dec. 22 against the Cleveland Browns and has since been able to attend practice.

“It’s day-by-day, so we’ll see,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. “But that’s the way it is in this league. You just have to be ready to adapt and adapt as it happens during a game.”

Ingram, 30, rushed for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns during his first season with the Ravens, who signed him as a free agent away from the New Orleans Saints.

Baltimore led the NFL in rushing, setting a single-season season record with 3,296 rushing yards (206 yards per game).

Gus Edvard would start running back if Ingram can’t play. He raced for 130 yards in the regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers and averaged 5.3 yards per carry in the regular season.

“We love the back and Gus is definitely a very important part of this group,” Roman said. “I think he would like as much action as you want from him. He will be ready. We really shouldn’t skip a beat.”

