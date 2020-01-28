advertisement

With its humble roots on the border and its ever-evolving community, Pemberton has seen a series of shocks over the years. Historically ridiculed as Whistler’s northernmost suburb (complete with prams and a daily procession of commuter traffic), you only have to dig a little deeper to see what makes this city so special.

Skiing by elevator is not possible (unless you head south to Whistler to compete with the mega-resort crowds). Therefore, locals who are looking for fresh routes are usually dependent on their own strength. This can be in the form of pure sweat on the skin, or if you really want to reach places, with a snowmobile or helicopter. Add one (now somewhat) more affordable housing market and you can see why so many disabled migrants, professional skiers and growing Whistler families choose to settle there.

This finding brought three Pembertoners together with the idea of ​​celebrating the city’s first-class winter recreation opportunities in the form of the Raven Backcountry Festival (RBF). The opening year started on two evenings with indoor events and a full day with backcountry courses. It wasn’t difficult to unite the schedule with Pemberton’s shredder, artist, and adventure company community.

advertisement

“As far as the production budget is concerned, we are not only burdened with vapors, but also incredibly well supported,” said Gus Cormack, a local bed and breakfast operator who partnered with Andy Meeker from Blackcomb Helicopters and Tyler Kraushaur from Broken Boundary Adventures Start the festival.

“Pemberton Valley Lodge has become a presentation partner for this first year with money sponsorship. Without that, we really wouldn’t have made it. Tourism Pemberton gave us start-up funding to support the marketing and promotional side.” and we also have great sponsorship prizes from Arcteryx and Yeti (Coolers). “

The backbone of Pemberton’s winter recovery is his approach. With the Hurley in the north, Duffey Lake Road in the east and Rutherford Creek (one of the access points to the legendary Pemberton Icefield) in the southwest, backcountry access routes from the Village of Pemberton radiate like spokes on wheels. The rugged north face of Mount Currie, whose couloirs annoy ski tourers as they drive through the city, overlooks everything. All of these zones require a laundry list of skills and equipment to access where the festival’s clinics shine.

“The clinics offer people the opportunity to access the Pemberton hinterland,” says Cormack. “We wanted to show how people could access the surrounding mountains, so we felt it was important to have both a large snowmobile component and a helicopter component. In Pemberton, motorized access will definitely take you through the tree line and up into the glaciers. ” Terrain in which everyone likes to ski. That’s why you see a sled on every second truck in winter. “

On Saturday, February 8th, Broken Boundary will lead snowmobile clinics for all levels of difficulty, while in Extremely Canadian there will be heli-access, ski tour and coast mountain guides splitboard, ski tour and glacier rescue clinics. Almost all clinics will have women-specific groups. While exploration and learning are the focus of the RBF, the two evening events are supposed to present Pemberton’s impressive outdoor winter culture. Six local Pemberton moderators will be present at the welcome event on Friday February 7th at the Big Sky Golf Club. Blake Jorgensen, Eric Pehota, Logan Pehota, Kye Petersen, Tatum Monod and Daryl Treadway.

“It’s really a stack of speakers, but we didn’t really have to scratch the surface to bring this group of influential athletes and artists together in Pemberton,” says Cormack. “It is really exciting to think of the festival in the years to come. There is a large pool of talented, passionate people in this community. Everyone we spoke to really wants to be there to support the event.”

One of the RBF’s community initiatives is financial support for the Lisa Korthals Memorial Bursary, which provides financial support for women who want to pursue a career as a mechanized ski guide. Both Extremely Canadian and Blackcomb Helicopters donate their working hours and flight time to raise money for the scholarship, as does RBF for any profits from ticket sales and silent auction items.

“When we talked about fundraising during the festival, it was pretty unanimous when the Lisa Korthals Memorial Scholarship showed up,” says Cormack. “It’s a great way to support the guiding community while nodding to a legendary Pembertonian.”

If you have not yet explored the Pemberton hinterland, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. If you haven’t had a snowmobile or helicopter day for a long time, this is a great way to have fun with some like-minded fans of the backcountry. For those longing for the good old days of the World Ski and Snowboard Festival with a backcountry spin, the RBF brings it back to the core community without massive TV screens and bar parties puffing up. You may never look at Pemberton again with the same eyes.

More information about the Raven Backcountry Festival can be found at www.tourismpembertonbc.com/ravenfest.

Vince Shuley has been a long-time fan of the Pemberton Backcountry. If you have any questions, comments or suggestions for The Outsider, send an email to vince@vinceshuley.com or Instagram @whis_vince.

,

advertisement